Melissa Joan Hart 'Absolutely Believes' the Shocking Allegations Against Nickelodeon, Admits They 'Probably' Worked Her Too Hard
Former Nickelodeon star Melissa Joan Hart is sharing her two cents after the debut of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
In the docuseries, several child stars alleged the network did nothing to protect them from Dan Schneider's toxic work environment, while Drake Bell revealed he was sexually assaulted by a producer.
Hart, 47, discussed the situation on a new episode of the "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" podcast, noting of the actors' claims, "I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred percent."
The mom-of-three — who starred on the network's Clarissa Explains It All from 1991 to 1994 — stated she wasn't aware of the things that allegedly went down within the company.
"And I have to say, I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally, no one’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations," she explained, clarifying she would never "negate" anyone's hardships.
Hart revealed she "had nothing but a wonderful experience" working with the brand, though she confessed, "they did work the kids a lot harder than they probably legally should."
"We had a ton of fun, it was just long hours, that’s all — because I had to do school and the show," the Sabrina the Teenage Witch lead explained.
Hart emphasized she was surrounded by an "amazing crew" and "an incredible cast" that always made her feel "very safe."
"These people were protective of me," the actress insisted. "So I don’t know if it was the difference in Orlando, or the time period or whoever these guys were they weren’t around, but I have to say not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten."
As OK! reported, stars from All That, The Amanda Show and Zoey 101 made awful claims about Schneider, who issued an apology after Quiet on Set aired.
"Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," he expressed.
However, he failed to take direct responsibility for often including sexual innuendos in child scripts.
"Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny — and only funny," he said in a recent interview. "Now, we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens and they're looking at them and they're saying, 'I don't think that's inappropriate for a kids' show.' And I have no problem with that... Let's cut those jokes out of the show."