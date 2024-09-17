Mel the Clothing's Melissa Stern Dishes on Making Clothes for Tom Brady's Family Members and Seeing Her Jersey on Brittany Mahomes' Daughter

"It was a gift from the Patriots. We went back and forth with people in the organization because they were trying to echo the red Hall of Fame blazer he was given, so the jackets I made for the family were red bomber jackets," the entrepreneur adds of creating the special item.

The fashion maven's creations were put on the national stage once again when one of Patrick and Brittany's daughter was seen rocking her sequin jersey while being carried in her mama's arms during a game. "I had done stuff for Patrick Mahomes' mom. She's an absolute sweetheart," she explains. "I connected with her, and she said, 'I'd love to rock your stuff!' Then she asked me if I would want to do something for her granddaughter. So, of course, I sent some items over."