Mel the Clothing's Melissa Stern Dishes on Making Clothes for Tom Brady's Family Members and Seeing Her Jersey on Brittany Mahomes' Daughter
Melissa Stern has the talent to make anything sparkle!
The Boston-based founder of Mel the Clothing line made a name for herself by creating glittering pieces for anything from sports games to black-tie events. Now, Hollywood has been catching on to her talent.
Stern chats exclusively with OK! about designing specially made coats for Tom Brady's family members for his big Hall of Fame ceremony, seeing Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' daughter rocking one of her items at a Kansas City Chief's game next to Taylor Swift and her main objective with her booming business.
"The Patriots reached out to me for his [Brady's] Hall of Fame induction to do jackets for his daughter, sisters, mother and the other women in his family," she spills. "As a diehard sports fan, I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever!' It was an awesome experience."
"It was a gift from the Patriots. We went back and forth with people in the organization because they were trying to echo the red Hall of Fame blazer he was given, so the jackets I made for the family were red bomber jackets," the entrepreneur adds of creating the special item.
The fashion maven's creations were put on the national stage once again when one of Patrick and Brittany's daughter was seen rocking her sequin jersey while being carried in her mama's arms during a game. "I had done stuff for Patrick Mahomes' mom. She's an absolute sweetheart," she explains. "I connected with her, and she said, 'I'd love to rock your stuff!' Then she asked me if I would want to do something for her granddaughter. So, of course, I sent some items over."
It wasn't until one football Sunday last season that Stern noticed her creation on the toddler while hanging out with one of the most famous people in the world. "My friend was talking about Taylor Swift, and she was in this suite with them. I'm like, 'Wait. Oh my god! I see sparkles. Pause it!'"
"She was wearing a shirt and I had to go back through my phone because it had been a year since I sent it," she recalls. "Sure enough, it was the shirt. It was so crazy. If she had worn it right when I had sent it, Taylor Swift would not have been in the picture. That was really cool."
With such massive achievements, Stern's goal with her company continues to be simple. "There's so much sadness and things we can't control. I just want people to look at the clothes I design and smile. It's just meant to bring happiness," she shares.