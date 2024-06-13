OK Magazine
Tom Brady Fans 'Can't Tell' If Photo of Quarterback With Dave Portnoy Is a 'Wax Figure' or the 'Actual' Athlete: See the Questionable Snap

Jun. 13 2024

Will the real Tom Brady please stand up?

The retired NFL star had fans fooled after posing for a picture with Dave Portnoy on Wednesday, June 12.

tom brady photo wax figure dave portnoy hall of fame event
Source: @stoolpresidente/Instagram

Fans thought Tom Brady looked like a wax figure in this photo with Dave Portnoy.

Both Brady and Portnoy were among the individuals who attended a sold-out ceremony hosted at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where fans gathered as the former New York Patriots quarterback was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

During the event, Patriots owner Robert Kraft additionally announced Brady's No. 12 jersey will never be worn by a pro-football player in New England again.

"Brady 4 Rides Again @tombrady," the Barstool Sports president captioned an Instagram photo of himself posing beside the seven-time Super Bowl champion and three other friends.

At first, fans in the comments section of Portnoy's post were unsure whether the Massachusetts native was participating in a photo-op with a wax figure of the former professional athlete or Brady himself.

tom brady photo wax figure dave portnoy hall of fame event
Source: @stoolpresidente/Instagram

Dave Portnoy received a 'special invite' to Tom Brady's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

"Can't tell if that's a wax figure or actually just Tom Brady," a fan joked of the 46-year-old's flawless face, as another comedically asked: "You at the wax museum?"

A third Instagram user insisted, "that's a wax figure," while a fourth questioned, "is this the wax figure Brady?"

However, the theory was later clarified after the businessman shared a realtime video of himself interacting with the NFL star.

In a clip shared to Portnoy's Instagram Story, the Barstool Sports founder showcased the moments leading up to his photo-op with Brady.

"You’re in the full f------ gear? Good stuff man," Brady joked to Portnoy and the three other Barstool employees whose diehard support of the Patriots landed them in jail more than nine years ago.

tom brady photo wax figure dave portnoy hall of fame event
Source: @stoolpresidente/Instagram

Tom Brady called the Barstool Sports founder and his three friends 'infamous but No. 1.'

Tom Brady
In May 2015, the four men were taken into custody after handcuffing themselves to one another on the floor of NFL headquarters in Manhattan, where they went to demand to speak with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in an effort to protest the infamous Deflategate scandal.

"This is like an exact replica. I mean where are the handcuffs?" Brady comedically questioned, as Portnoy and his workers were dripped out in full Patriots gear.

"You guys are notorious [and] infamous, but No. 1," Brady concluded after thanking the guy group for all of their support over the years.

Brady further expressed gratitude toward Patriots fans while taking the podium during the number retirement ceremony.

tom brady photo wax figure dave portnoy hall of fame event
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady's No. 12 jersey was retired from the New England team.

Admitting this was a "monumental moment" in his life, the dad-of-three noted he was "eternally grateful," stating: "I am Tom Brady. And I am a Patriot."

Brady went on to give a special shoutout to Bill Belichick — who left the Patriots back in January after 24 seasons as the team's head coach.

Source: OK!

"Thank you for your tireless commitment to develop and push me to be my very best. It wasn't me, it wasn't you, it was us," Brady expressed.

He added: "Let me make this crystal clear — there is no coach in the world I would rather play for than Bill Belichick."

