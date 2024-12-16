Erik and Lyle Menendez's Murder Resentencing Cases Will Be Looked at 'Separately,' Incoming LA District Attorney Claims: 'This Is an Important Decision'
Erik and Lyle Menendez's resentencing hearing has been postponed until January 30, but according to Los Angeles' incoming district attorney, their cases will be studied individually when the time comes.
"While they're called the Menendez Brothers case, there's an Erik Menendez case and a Lyle Menendez case," Nathan Hochman told NBC News’ Lester Holt in an interview set to air Monday night, December 16. "So we will look at each case separately, which is the way they actually should be handled."
"This is an important decision, although that decision is not going to get a more rigorous review of the facts and law than any other decision, even though so many other decisions don't get the media attention," he explained.
Hochman further explained he has high hopes the Menendez cases will act as a "springboard" for others to "get interested in criminal justice" in the future.
"You know, there's a whole lotta people who heard a little bit about the Menendez case," he added. "I want them to learn a lot about the Menendez case, and not just stop with the Menendez case."
"There are plenty of cases out there that, if the public gets interested in, it'll actually help the process of bringing justice across this— this county, this state, maybe even this nation," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1996 after being convicted of murdering their allegedly abusive parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.
The brothers, who were 18 and 21 years old respectively at the time of the 1989 slayings, claimed they committed the crimes in self defense after being sexually molested, raped and otherwise abused for years.
Earlier this year, current Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón — who lost reelection in November — recommended their sentence should be revisited and potentially reduced to 50 years to life. Since they were both younger than 26 at the time of the murders, if granted the new sentence, they would be immediately eligible for parole.
Several prison staffers who have personally worked around the brothers are expected to be called as witnesses to their character in the upcoming hearing, including two correctional officers, one education officer, a prison guard, a correctional lieutenant and one other jail employee.