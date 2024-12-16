Erik and Lyle Menendez's Murder Resentencing Cases Will Be Looked at 'Separately,' Incoming LA District Attorney Claims: 'This Is an Important Decision'

Erik and Lyle Menendez's resentencing hearing has been postponed until January 30, but according to Los Angeles' incoming district attorney, their cases will be studied individually when the time comes.

"While they're called the Menendez Brothers case, there's an Erik Menendez case and a Lyle Menendez case," Nathan Hochman told NBC News’ Lester Holt in an interview set to air Monday night, December 16. "So we will look at each case separately, which is the way they actually should be handled."