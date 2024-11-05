Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi Eager to Have Her Husband Released From Prison by His 55th Birthday — the Day Before Thanksgiving
Erik Menendez's wife, Tammi, won't stop fighting for her husband's freedom until he comes home.
On Tuesday, November 5, Tammi — who tied the knot with Erik while he was behind bars in June 1999 — took to social media to advocate for her husband to be released from prison more than 30 years after he and his brother, Lyle, murdered their allegedly abusive parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989.
"Only 22 days until Erik's birthday! Let’s not allow him to spend another birthday, Thanksgiving, or Christmas behind bars," Tammi pleaded via X (formerly named Twitter). "It's time for someone to step up and do what’s right."
Erik will turn 55 on Wednesday, November 27, one day before Thanksgiving and less than one month before Christmas. Lyle will turn 57 in January 2025.
Tammi's message comes more than a week after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed during a press conference that he was recommending a resentencing for the Menendez brothers — who are currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Gascón suggested the judge overseeing Menendez brothers case resentence the siblings to 50 years to life behind bars. Since Erik and Lyle were younger than age 26 at the time of the murders (18 and 21, respectively), this would make them eligible for parole immediately.
Following the D.A.'s press conference, Tammi addressed the news via X, writing: "Good morning, yesterday was a difficult and emotional day."
Admitting she was "grateful to D.A. Gascón for his courage to seek re-sentencing for Erik," Tammi confessed she was "naturally disappointed he did not go further and act on his own belief that Erik and Lyle have served enough time in prison."
Erik's wife said she "will pray" the resentencing judge "believes that they have."
The Menendez brothers' lawyer Mark Geragos revealed a similar hopeful timeline for when he thinks his clients will be released from prison shortly after the D.A.'s resentencing declaration on October 24.
"I believe [that] before Thanksgiving, they will be home. I still believe that," the attorney stated. "We thank the D.A. for what he did today. Today is a monumental victory on that path."
"If there is a hearing, I say if, because there doesn’t necessarily have to be one, all of these family members who are behind me will be heard," Geragos explained. "All of these family members will ask one thing, which is, ‘Bring them home.’ Enough is enough."
Several of Erik and Lyle's family members have stood by the brothers' side amid their fight for freedom, insisting they believe the siblings' accusations of abuse.
The Menendez brothers have claimed since their grueling trials that they were forced to kill their parents after allegedly being sexually molested and raped by their father since they were 6 years old.