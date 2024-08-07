'He's Just a School Yard Bully': J.D. Vance Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Has the 'Best Sense of Humor'
Ohio senator and former president Donald Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, was ridiculed on social media for claiming his running mate has the best sense of humor.
During a campaign rally in Shelby Township, Mich., Vance fought back against the claims that he and Trump come off "angry" and are against "having fun."
He told the small crowd of supporters outside of a local police department, "I think my message to the American people is very simple on this ... President Trump in particular has the best sense of humor of anybody I’ve ever seen in American politics."
"He loves to joke. He loves to tell you know, listen, he’ll make fun of everybody that’s out there. And I think he got to do that from time to time. But he’s also a guy who’s very frustrated with what Kamala Harris has done to this country," Trump's VP continued. "Both of those things can be true, and I think most Americans can joke around, but also be pissed off about the direction of this country."
A clip of this interaction at the rally made the rounds on social media, where critics pointed out how the former president famously "can't take a joke" when it's made at his expense.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "Trump hates it when other people laugh at him. He's such a fragile man. He can't take it."
Another user commented, "Trump's sense of humor begins and ends with being an a------ to everyone he knows, friend or foe. He's just a second-grade schoolyard bully."
A third person joked, "But they have an issue with Harris... laughing. Got it. The "laugh at them, not with them" party."
As OK! previously reported, Vance's Michigan rally had a lackluster turn out with only a few supporters aside from the press and cops at attendence.
At the rally, which took place outside of the Shelby Township Police Department, Vance attacked Harris' VP pick, Tim Walz, and his 24-year military career, labeling it as "stolen valor."
Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger revealed there was no massive rally crowd, sharing a photograph taken shortly before he spoke, which showed police officers mingling and one woman off to the side.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After Vance received a ton of backlash over the past few weeks for comments he's made about "childless cat ladies," Trump being "America's Hitler" and women with dolphins, several political insiders claimed the Trump VP pick is only hurting the GOP's chances of taking the White House again.