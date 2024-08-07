'He's Just a School Yard Bully': J.D. Vance Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Has the 'Best Sense of Humor'

During a campaign rally in Shelby Township, Mich., Vance fought back against the claims that he and Trump come off "angry" and are against "having fun."

He told the small crowd of supporters outside of a local police department, "I think my message to the American people is very simple on this ... President Trump in particular has the best sense of humor of anybody I’ve ever seen in American politics."

"He loves to joke. He loves to tell you know, listen, he’ll make fun of everybody that’s out there. And I think he got to do that from time to time. But he’s also a guy who’s very frustrated with what Kamala Harris has done to this country," Trump's VP continued. "Both of those things can be true, and I think most Americans can joke around, but also be pissed off about the direction of this country."