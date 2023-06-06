Meri Brown Admits She's in a 'Challenging Place' While Struggling to Deal With Public's Judgement After Kody Split
Despite depicting herself as a carefree, happy-go-lucky person on social media, Meri Brown is getting real about the person behind the screen.
The Sister Wives star shared in a TikTok video that she sometimes can't help but let people's perception of her impact her own thoughts. Explaining that being outdoors brought her a sense of “peace” while lounging in a woodsy-area, Meri said she is able to “feel [her] feelings without any judgement.”
Opening up about struggles she's been facing recently, Meri admitted to her fans: “I think so many times we let the voices of everybody else but ourselves get in our heads and influence how we think and feel."
Emphasizing, “I think it’s really easy to let social media comments or just other people’s opinions affect your mood, affect your productivity," Meri confessed: "I’m here today to tell you that I have not mastered this."
"I don’t have a magic formula and outside voices still get in my head. I’ve kind of been in a place recently where I’ve been allowing the opinions and judgements and actions of others to get in my head and it’s kind of brought me to a little bit of a challenging place," the mother-of-one continued.
Sister Wives fans took to the comments section to praise Meri for her vulnerability, with one gushing: "You are a wonderful person, so inspirational and I love you on sister wives you've had a lot of thorns to deal with. Hang in there."
Another penned, "You are strong!! Know that!!
Since being in the spotlight, Meri has taken the heat for everything from staying with now-ex-husband Kody Brown for years as their barely-there marriage went from bad to worse to the way she handled Christine's decision to leave the Brown family patriarch in 2021.
Finally, in January of this year, Meri and Kody announced in a joint statement that they decided to "permanently terminate our marriage relationship."
“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love," their statement read.
Meri and Kody wed in 1990 and divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry his fourth and only remaining wife, Robyn, and adopt her children from a previous relationship. Prior to Meri confirming her and Kody's split, Janelle revealed in December 2022 that she and the father-of-18 "have separated."