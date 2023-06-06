Meri Brown Admits She's in a 'Challenging Place' While Struggling to Deal With Public's Judgement After Kody Split

Despite depicting herself as a carefree, happy-go-lucky person on social media, Meri Brown is getting real about the person behind the screen.

The Sister Wives star shared in a TikTok video that she sometimes can't help but let people's perception of her impact her own thoughts. Explaining that being outdoors brought her a sense of “peace” while lounging in a woodsy-area, Meri said she is able to “feel [her] feelings without any judgement.”