'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She's Stuck On An 'Emotional Whiplash Rollercoaster' Following Kody Split

"And you're just thinking, 'Can't things just calm down? Can we just be smooth sailing for a hot second?'" she explained in the candid Instagram video. "Well, somebody said this to me the other day and I thought it was pretty profound and I wanted to share it with you."

"They were talking to their therapist saying I'm tired of the high highs and the low lows, can we just have an even keel for a minute?" she continued. "And the therapist said this: 'Well think of a heart rate monitor. You've got the highs and you've got the lows. What happens when it's a flat line?'"