'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She's Stuck On An 'Emotional Whiplash Rollercoaster' Following Kody Split
Sister Wives star Meri Brown took a moment to reflect on the ups and downs of life. On Wednesday night, April 12, the TLC personality asked her followers if any of them were like her and "get stuck" on an "emotional whiplash rollercoaster."
"And you're just thinking, 'Can't things just calm down? Can we just be smooth sailing for a hot second?'" she explained in the candid Instagram video. "Well, somebody said this to me the other day and I thought it was pretty profound and I wanted to share it with you."
"They were talking to their therapist saying I'm tired of the high highs and the low lows, can we just have an even keel for a minute?" she continued. "And the therapist said this: 'Well think of a heart rate monitor. You've got the highs and you've got the lows. What happens when it's a flat line?'"
"The flatline is not where it's at y'all," the 52-year-old said. "So do this with me. Put your hands in the air, grab onto that security bar, and just ride that emotional rollercoaster."
"And remember — this too shall pass," she added. "Whether it's good, bad, or indifferent, this too shall pass. Worthy up with me, my friends. We got this!"
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Could Very Simply' Win Two Former Wives' Hearts Back, Spills Source
- 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reflects On The 'Beauty' Of 'Change' After Kody Split
- Sister Wives' Meri Brown Hints At Coping With 'Moments In Life Where Things Just Don't Go As Planned' After Kody Brown Split
Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and love, with one user praising the reality star for being so "authentic" in her videos. "You’re so great ! Thank you for being you!"
"Profound words," another fan wrote. "I was always told that without the downs we'd never really know how good the ups were."
This friendly advice comes as Meri continues to navigate her own ups and downs of her difficult past year. As OK! previously reported, Meri confirmed her split from now ex-husband Kody in a social media post shared in mid-January.
"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love," the statement read at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Soon after they parted ways, the mother-of-one — she shares Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — was hit with child abuse allegations by several members of the family. Despite Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Mykelti, 26, all insisting Meri had been "mean" and emotionally abusive when they were very young, Meri has yet to address the accusations publicly.