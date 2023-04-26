OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown is 'Not Happy' Meri Moved, 'Doesn't Understand' Why Kody Won't 'Try' to Keep the Family Together

robyn meri kody pp
By:

Apr. 26 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was left frustrated after former sister wife Meri packed up and left her Arizona home to permanently stay at her bustling bed and breakfast in Utah last week.

Meri and Kody announced they'd officially called it quits earlier this year, and according to a source, the Brown family patriarch even helped the mother-of-one — they share Leon, 27, together — make the tough transition by helping her move her belongings.

robyn tlc
"She doesn't understand why Kody won't try keeping the family together," a source dished to an outlet regarding the heartbroken mother-of-five's true feelings about the split. "Robyn is not happy about Meri's move. She wants some of the family to stay together and would prefer it be Meri."

As OK! previously reported, the 44-year-old is all for the idea of Kody reconciling with the 51-year-old — and even with his second wife, Janelle, who also announced their separation late last year — with a second source revealing she is "kind of encouraging this" as an option.

meri kody ig
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

"Kody could very simply have at least half of his family back. Meri and Janelle would take him back if he was a changed man," the source explained at the time. "It would take a lot of work to fix their problems, rebuild the family and move on peacefully..."

However, the sourced noted that the father-of-18 is "too frustrated and angry" to put energy into making that change, adding: "He's not doing well and the choices he has been making have been terrible."

sisterwives
And Kody's frustrations are reportedly spilling over into his fairytale romance with Robyn, with another insider claiming he's been "trying to find every reason to blame Robyn for everything falling apart in his life."

"He's basically, like, 'You should have done better. You should have worked harder to keep the family together,'" the source revealed. "This is not abnormal. He looks for scapegoats ... It's because he doesn't want [to] take responsibility for anything."

The source spoke with The Sun on Robyn's feelings about Meri's permanent move.

