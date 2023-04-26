'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown is 'Not Happy' Meri Moved, 'Doesn't Understand' Why Kody Won't 'Try' to Keep the Family Together

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was left frustrated after former sister wife Meri packed up and left her Arizona home to permanently stay at her bustling bed and breakfast in Utah last week.

Meri and Kody announced they'd officially called it quits earlier this year, and according to a source, the Brown family patriarch even helped the mother-of-one — they share Leon, 27, together — make the tough transition by helping her move her belongings.