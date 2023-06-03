'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hints She Felt Trapped 'in a Cage' During Her Marriage to Kody

"I definitely have had times in my life where when I’m thinking about the things that I want to do, I’m not feeling, like, expansive," she added, clarifying that she's often felt the need to "shrink to be able to fit into a certain circumstance or situation," before urging fans to surround themselves "with the people and the situations and the circles and the communities that bring us life and joy and excitement."

"And that’s not to say everything is happy happy, joy joy all the time," she continued. "But when you’re thinking about a project that you want to do or you’re thinking about a relationship that you’re in, it should feel expansive and exciting and not that you have to shrink to fit in."