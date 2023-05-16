'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Jokes She Met a 'Bunch of Guys' in Her London Hotel Room After Kody Split: 'Manifest Wisely!'
Single and ready to mingle? Sister Wives star Meri Brown took to her Instagram Stories to jest about all of the men she'd met in London on her first trip to Europe since her split from her estranged ex, Kody Brown, which the former couple confirmed earlier this year.
"When you joke with the universe and say you want to meet a bunch of guys in London, it jokes right back!" she wrote to an Instagram Story shared on Sunday, May 14, along with a picture of an assortment of paintings of different men.
"These are on the wall in my last hotel room of the trip!" she continued. "Manifest wisely!"
The mother-of-one — who shares 27-year-old Leon with the Brown family patriarch — arrived in London the week of Monday, May 8, and has been documenting her exciting getaway ever since. On her first full day, she visited Buckingham Palace, admitting in a separate Instagram post that she "felt very awkward" parading herself "in front of someone's home" and taking pictures.
She also saw Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and went on the Princess Diana memorial walk, which she described as "beautiful" with "lots of green and blooming" flowers.
Day 4 of Meri's London adventure involved a ride in a horse drawn carriage and lots of exploring.
"I spent some time walking through town and being amazed by the beauty of this city," she said in another update. "So much history here, so glad I embraced this chance to come. I'm inspired by, and in awe of this place!"
Meri ended her trip on Monday, May 15, gushing the city has been "quite good to me indeed!"
"Business accomplished, dreams fulfilled, memories made. Lots of good food, many miles walked, time with amazing friends, solo reflections, and grand adventures," she continued. "And now, back home where I can jump in full force to the business plans created here! I'm SO excited for the future, so excited to see my plans and goals come to fruition, and my dreams become reality!"
