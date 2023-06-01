Meri Brown Heartbreakingly Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage 15 Years Ago: 'I Often Wonder What Life Would Be Like With Him Here'

"Today was a travel day for me, and as I was driving through this town tonight, I saw a group of three teenage looking boys, maybe 15 or 16 years old, walking down the street, hands in pockets, chit chatting away," she penned, "and I just had to smile and almost sort of giggle to myself."

Wrote the mother-of-one: "It was a fun, and even bittersweet, moment for me, realizing that had my baby survived, he might be engaging in that same sort of teenaged banter, and having those same sort of memorable teenaged moments."