Meri Brown Heartbreakingly Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage 15 Years Ago: 'I Often Wonder What Life Would Be Like With Him Here'
Meri Brown is opening up about the heartbreaking loss she suffered 15 years ago.
In a rare post touching on her miscarriage, the Sister Wives star explained alongside a closed-mouth, smiling selfie to Instagram that she was reminded of her unborn child after seeing a group of teenage boys enjoying life.
"Today was a travel day for me, and as I was driving through this town tonight, I saw a group of three teenage looking boys, maybe 15 or 16 years old, walking down the street, hands in pockets, chit chatting away," she penned, "and I just had to smile and almost sort of giggle to myself."
Wrote the mother-of-one: "It was a fun, and even bittersweet, moment for me, realizing that had my baby survived, he might be engaging in that same sort of teenaged banter, and having those same sort of memorable teenaged moments."
"Granted, I don't know for sure that my baby was even a boy, but my gut tells me it was," the reality star continued. "He'd be 15 now, and I often wonder what life would be like with him here."
"There's often a lot of sorrow and pain surrounding that loss," Meri admitted, "but having that moment of joy today, seeing those boys happy and alive, was healing in a way for me."
She concluded, "Just one of today's little moments of gratitude."
27-year-old Leon Brown, who came out as transgender in 2022 and uses they/them pronouns, is the only child Meri shares with ex-husband Kody Brown.
The former flames first touched on their loss during a 2012 Sister Wives episode, with Meri tearfully saying at the time, "I didn’t understand why after another 12 years of trying, and then it was taken away from us and I didn’t understand that."
Meri — who struggled with fertility issues — announced in January that she and the Brown family patriarch decided to "permanently terminate" their spiritual marriage after several years of estrangement.
Though they legally divorced in 2014 so Kody could wed Robyn, his only remaining wife, and adopt her children from a previous relationship, Meri stayed by her ex's side as their relationship withered away.