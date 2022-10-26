'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Continues On '4 State Trip Of Fun' After Kody Suggests She Move Out
Meri Brown appears to be living her best life on her recent trip across four states.
The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday, October 24, to offer her more-than 762,000 followers a glimpse of what she and her pals are getting up to — and it is certainly a trip to remember.
First posting a selfie with her pal Joelle Day on their getaway, the reality star shared in her caption that they were in "Phase two of my 10 day, 4 state trip of fun and business has begun!"
"Super training, super business, super humans, super fun! Getting to hang out and have fun with amazing humans like @itsjoelleday while also working, is the best!" her captioned read. "PS you're the bomb my friend!Vegas watch out!"
Meri also comically recorded her friends trying Las Vegas' Pinkbox Doughnuts for the first time, as Joelle was seen jumping up and down while beaming from ear-to-ear inside the store. "That moment that you introduce your friends to Pinkbox Doughnuts," Meri says as her friend runs around clapping.
Taking her followers along on the journey, the ladies made a pit stop at In-N-Out to grab some french fries while Joelle kept her doughnuts close to her.
Meri showed off her "very balanced" appetizer, which consisted of loaded fries with potatoes and a side of the Sin City doughnuts, before the ladies' steak dinner. As Meri showcased her tasty treats, they jokingly pointed out one of the doughnuts was carrot flavored and the other consisted of banana — so they are clearly following a healthy diet.
Meri and her gal pals concluded the night with a lavish dinner at the M Resort, where they were joined by several others.
It's safe to say Meri could use a much-needed vacation away from her husband, Kody Brown, as their marriage continues to crumble. The latest season of the TLC series has shown both Meri and Kody agree that they do not have a normal married relationship — with the father of her only child, Mariah, suggesting that she even go and live at the bed and breakfast she owns.
In a recent episode, Meri questioned the future of her family bed and breakfast after she closed the property down following the death of her mom. In response, Kody urged her to make the residence her full-time home, leaving Meri shocked at the suggestion.
"I told him I didn't want to. I told him I had no intention of doing that, and he was kind of surprised. He's like 'Oh, really?'" Meri recalled of their conversation, noting she has made it very clear in the past that she will never move into the property. "I guess I'm just still in this place with him or he's in this place where he thinks the point of me buying this was to get away and that saddens me a lot."
The estranged couple also addressed the status of their relationship in the latest episode, with Kody saying, "I feel like my relationship with Meri is very good but it's not a married situation."
Despite Kody's take on the situation, he acknowledged, “I don't think it's a fulfilling relationship for Meri. Not in any way."
Meanwhile, after all these years of being at odds, it seems Meri has come to a place of acceptance. "My relationship with Kody has not improved as far as like a husband and wife relationship," she admitted. “I mean, it just is what it is. It's where we are.”