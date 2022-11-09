Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Confirms Whether Janelle Is Still With Kody Following Rumors Of Impending Split
Sister Wives fans no longer need to wonder whether Janelle Brown finally walked away from Kody, as one famous family member seemed to confirm heir relationship status.
The daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown Gwendlyn took part in a TikTok Live on Monday, November 7, and addressed Janelle's relationship with her dad following months of speculation that she may have packed her things and left their polygamous family.
When she was asked on TikTok whether or not "only Meri, Robyn and Kody are together now" — Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the patriarch — Gwendlyn replied, "Yes. I think."
CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLIT
Another TikTok user asked Gwendlyn why Kody didn't sit next to Janelle a few weeks ago when their son Logan got married, and rather than directly answer the question, she used it as an opportunity to shade Kody's fourth wife, Robyn.
"Obviously, he sat next to his wife," the famous offspring seethed, putting an emphasis on the fact that Robyn is Kody's only legal wife, as he divorced Meri in 2014 so he could wed his fourth wife and adopt her children from a previous relationship.
Robyn is also widely referred to as Kody's favorite wife, which has put a major strain on his relationships with the other women.
Gwendlyn threw further shade when she told her friend not to read a question about whether she liked Robyn out loud because she didn’t "want to start anything" — but she ended up answering the question with a "NO."
"Please don’t mention her again, we don’t want bad vibes," Gwendlyn said with a laugh.
Addressing Kody's other wives, Gwendlyn hinted that Meri has finally found her place following the years-long demise of her marriage to Kody. "Meri is a hot commodity in her friend group so…you know how people have ‘found families?’ Meri has a found family," she offered.
However, Gwendlyn clarified, "Obviously she shows up for us [in her real family] but she’s better off around them so she tends to hang out with them more, because they’re kinder to her."
As for her famous mama, Gwendlyn gushed that "Her life is so good right now. I’m so proud of her," after Christine walked away from their polygamous family.
Tension between Kody and Janelle came to ahead during the pandemic over the father-of-18's strict COVID restrictions for the family. And while Kody was "spending all his time with Robyn," the other sister wives were "in their own world, living their own lives," which gave them time to reflect on their relationships.
"With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it's easy to walk away," Janelle candidly told Robyn in an episode that aired in January, months after Christine left their husband following 25 years of marriage.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN SPENT 'EXTRAORDINARY MONTH' TRAVELING WITH CHRISTINE — WITHOUT HUSBAND KODY
Janelle sparked split speculation earlier this year when she moved out of her family home and into a luxury RV. She has since done little to silence the impending split rumors, even supporting Christine amid her separation from Kody.