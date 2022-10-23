'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children.
"I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday."
Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue.
Although they weren't pictured in the family photo, the mother-of-six also shares 26-year-old Mykelti and 24-year-old Paedon with her ex-husband, Kody.
Fans of the hit TLC show flocked to the comments to congratulate Christine on her abilities as a mother, as well as pointing out how much happier she seems since calling it quits with the Brown family patriarch last November.
One user wrote, "Love the laughter and happiness in this photo," and another added, "And you are SUCH a wonderful example to them! Proud of you!!!! You are glowing with happiness and pride! ❤️"
As OK! previously reported, this sweet family moment comes after Christine was left furious with her ex in the show's Sunday, October 23, episode.
Following months of insisting his family follow a series of strict COVID-19 protocols and refusing to attend his daughter Ysabel's scoliosis surgery, Kody decided to travel out of state to officiate a friend's wedding.
Christine confessed Gwendlyn was "mad" when she found out, and Ysabel was "heartbroken" by her father's decision.
As always, the father-of-18 had an excuse for why it made sense for him to agree to take on the controversial commitment
"Ysabel's surgery was at a time and a situation where it would have required that I'm six or eight weeks away from home," Kody defended himself in a confessional. "No man can be away from work and from home and from family for that long. I was gone for four days for Brian's wedding. That's it."