Meri Brown Insists She's 'Open To Next Steps' As Marriage Crumbles: 'I Am Limitless'

Meri's confidence in herself is nothing new, as she has been continuously putting herself first as fans watched her marriage to Kody crumble on the hit TLC series. Though she has decided to stay with the patriarch and their nontraditional family, as far as fans are concerned, their marriage is all but over, with Kody confirming there is no hope for ever rekindling his romantic relationship with his first wife.

"There's just no chance that I ever want that again," Kody said during the three-part special in January of his and Meri's relationship, which took a turn for the worst in 2015 when she was caught in a catfishing scandal. "Listen, there was a hardness in our marriage that was so difficult and so antagonistic. I didn't know why we were in it."