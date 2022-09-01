Meri Brown Insists She's 'Open To Next Steps' As Marriage Crumbles: 'I Am Limitless'
Meri Brown is only looking ahead in life. As rumors swirl that the reality star may have left her famous husband, Kody Brown, after she was recently seen sans her wedding ring, Meri added fuel to the fire by declaring she is working on the next major milestones in her life.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, August 31, the Sister Wives star shared that she has "dreams and plans and goals."
Praising herself for having "people who have my back, who support and motivate, who handle big things with and for me," Meri said she has "inner strength and tenacity and confidence to do all the things."
FAMILY AT ODDS: 'SISTER WIVES' STARS KODY & ROBYN BROWN GET INTO HEATED ARGUMENT IN SEASON 17 CLIP
"I'm open to next steps, next open doors, next massive success," she concluded, "I am limitless!"
Meri's confidence in herself is nothing new, as she has been continuously putting herself first as fans watched her marriage to Kody crumble on the hit TLC series. Though she has decided to stay with the patriarch and their nontraditional family, as far as fans are concerned, their marriage is all but over, with Kody confirming there is no hope for ever rekindling his romantic relationship with his first wife.
"There's just no chance that I ever want that again," Kody said during the three-part special in January of his and Meri's relationship, which took a turn for the worst in 2015 when she was caught in a catfishing scandal. "Listen, there was a hardness in our marriage that was so difficult and so antagonistic. I didn't know why we were in it."
And while Meri and Kody are only spiritually married after he divorced her so he could wed fourth wife Robyn Brown, she confirmed on the previous season that she had no plans to leave the father-of-18. However, by the end of the season, fans saw Meri question where she fits in to the polygamous family.
CHRISTINE BROWN SMILES FROM EAR TO EAR AFTER BLASTING HER EX-HUSBAND KODY
"Am I a sister-wife when I don't have a husband? I have a husband, technically, but do I? ... It's weird," she told cameras during an episode that aired in January.
Meri then sparked speculation that she finally decided to leave Kody when she posted a selfie in August without her diamond bling on that finger. "Don't mind me, I'm just over here on another travel day, headed to do some learning, some growing, some adventure!" she captioned the seemingly telling post. "Man, I love this life of mine! Taking the bull by the horns, creating my life with intention, making all the good things happen!"
Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on September 11 at 10 p.m. ET.