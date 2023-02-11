Meri Brown Declares You Need To 'Run Toward The Storm' As Child Abuse Allegations Mount

Meri drew the life lesson from a comparison of Buffalos and humans, sharing in a TikTok she reposted to Instagram on Friday, February 10: "Did you know that when the storms come, the buffalo run right into them. They do this because as a species, the buffalo know instinctively that if they run through the storm, they're gonna get through it faster than if they run away from it."

"So life tip from the buffalo: Just face that storm. Run through it. Face it head on. You're going to get through it a lot faster," she concluded, captioning the video: "Run toward the storm, not away from it!"