Donald Trump Tells His Lawyers 'What to Say,' Claims Former Fixer Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen recently discussed why all of the former president's lawyers eventually adopt his intonations and mannerisms.

In an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes , Cohen revealed that Trump's legal team would be out of a job if they didn't represent the ex-president in more ways than one.

During a recent court session in the New York civil trial against the Trump Organization , Judge Arthur Engoron warned Trump's lawyer Chris Kise to act seriously and told him he was "starting to sound like your client."

Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison for his involvement in coordinating hush money payments to women on Trump's behalf.

"Why does everyone who works for him [Trump] start sounding like him no matter what they sounded like before?" Hayes asked. "It's weird."

“Yeah, it’s not weird,” Cohen answered. “It’s actually part of the job.”

According to the former attorney, Trump "tells you what to say."

“It’s not as if Chris Kise came up with this on his own. There are talking points. And if you don’t hit the talking points that Donald wants, you’re fired," the former Trump lawyer explained. "That’s exactly what Chris Kise is doing.”