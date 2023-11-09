Donald Trump Tells His Lawyers 'What to Say,' Claims Former Fixer Michael Cohen
Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen recently discussed why all of the former president's lawyers eventually adopt his intonations and mannerisms.
During a recent court session in the New York civil trial against the Trump Organization, Judge Arthur Engoron warned Trump's lawyer Chris Kise to act seriously and told him he was "starting to sound like your client."
In an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Cohen revealed that Trump's legal team would be out of a job if they didn't represent the ex-president in more ways than one.
"Why does everyone who works for him [Trump] start sounding like him no matter what they sounded like before?" Hayes asked. "It's weird."
“Yeah, it’s not weird,” Cohen answered. “It’s actually part of the job.”
According to the former attorney, Trump "tells you what to say."
“It’s not as if Chris Kise came up with this on his own. There are talking points. And if you don’t hit the talking points that Donald wants, you’re fired," the former Trump lawyer explained. "That’s exactly what Chris Kise is doing.”
- Donald Trump Throws a Temper Tantrum: Ex-Prez Storms Out of Civil Fraud Trial After Michael Cohen's 'Inconsistent' Testimony in Court
- 'Donald’s an Idiot': Michael Cohen Says Trump Is Making a Big Mistake by Not Paying Alleged Co-Conspirators’ Legal Fees
- Donald Trump Slams 'Proven Liar' Michael Cohen Before Ex-Lawyer's Fraud Trial Testimony
As OK! previously reported, Trump stormed out of his civil fraud trial on October 25, leaving the courtroom in shock after Cohen made conflicting statements regarding whether he lied to Congress.
Cohen appeared to offer inconsistent testimonies about whether Trump directed him or former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to inflate numbers on his personal financial statements.
When Cohen stated that Trump never directly instructed him to inflate the value of his assets, Trump's lawyers saw an opportunity to request a "directed verdict" in Trump's favor. Their motion was denied.
Trump dramatically stormed out of the courtroom with Secret Service agents following him as he made his exit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison for his involvement in coordinating hush money payments to women on Trump's behalf. He also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Russian real estate project during Trump's 2016 campaign.
Now, he is working with New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of a fraud case brought against Trump and senior executives at his company.
The lawsuit accuses Trump and those involved of falsely inflating his net worth to obtain favorable loans and other benefits. James seeks to make Trump pay $250 million in fines, ban his family from operating any New York businesses in the future, and prohibit him and the Trump Organization from buying commercial real estate in New York.