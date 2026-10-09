Michael Douglas Says Charlie Sheen Called 'Wall Street' Costar Sean Young Derogatory Term Amid 'Terrible' On-Set Tension

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Michael Douglas Says Sean Young Had 'Every Right to Be Furious'

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas recalled removing an offensive sign from Sean Young's back.

Douglas recalled noticing the offensive sign and removing it from Young's back before telling her to "forget" what it said. However, another crew member eventually revealed the message to the actress. "She had every right to be furious," Douglas admitted in his memoir. The incident was one of several conflicts Douglas described while revisiting the making of the film, in which he starred as Gordon Gekko and Sheen as ambitious stockbroker Bud Fox.

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Sean Young Was Reportedly Fired After Clashing With Oliver Stone

Source: MEGA Sean Young reportedly clashed with director Oliver Stone.

Douglas also detailed Young's difficult relationship with director Oliver Stone, claiming their disagreements eventually cost her the role. During a scene set in a horse stable, Stone reportedly reassigned Young's only line to fellow actress Daryl Hannah. "If I don't have any lines in the scene, then what's the point of me being here?" Young allegedly asked the director. According to Douglas, Stone agreed with her assessment and fired her on the spot. Most of Young's scenes were subsequently removed from the finished movie.

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Daryl Hannah Also Had Problems With Oliver Stone

Source: MEGA Daryl Hannah also experienced difficulties with Oliver Stone.

Young wasn't the only actress who reportedly struggled during production. Douglas revealed that Hannah also had disagreements with Stone, as the two had different approaches to their work. Cinematographer Bobby Richardson reportedly suggested replacing both actresses amid the tension. However, Stone ultimately dismissed Young while keeping Hannah in the film. Douglas recalled that Stone later expressed regret about not firing both actresses.

Sean Young Previously Spoke About Her Difficult Experience

Source: MEGA Sean Young previously discussed her difficult experience filming 'Wall Street.'