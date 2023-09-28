Dumbledore Dies: Michael Gambon Passes 'Peacefully' at Age 82 After 'a Bout of Pneumonia'
Sir Michael Gambon has heartbreakingly died at the age of 82.
The Irish actor, best known for his portrayal of Dumbledore in the hit Harry Potter films, passed away in the hospital after battling pneumonia, a statement released on behalf of his wife, Lady Gambon, and son, Fergus, on Thursday, September 28, confirmed.
"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," read the sorrowful message obtained by a news publication.
"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82," the statement continued, concluding: "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."
Social media users were immediately upset by news the beloved star had died, as many grew up watching the eight Harry Potter fantasy movies, with Dumbledore quickly becoming a fan-favorite.
"I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him," television presenter Jeremy Clarkson expressed, while Gambon's costar James Phelps wrote, "Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend."
Phelps, who portrayed the character of Fred Weasley alongside his twin brother, Oliver, proceeded to share a story about his most cherished memory of Gambon.
"Whilst shooting HP6 I worked on the AD department for the whole shoot (apart from the days I was acting). And for that reason I spent many hours with Michael during the shoot. He was always very funny and very welcoming to share any knowledge he had," the now-37-year-old shared.
"One day we were shooting Dumbledore’s final clock tower scene, obviously quite an intense scene. In between set ups, Michael asked what I was up to that weekend. As it happened, my brother and I were reading Peter and the Wolf with the Manchester Halle orchestra," Phelps explained.
"'Do you have the script with you?’ he asked. I did, 'I’ve done that, let’s go through it and if you like I can give some notes.' So we spent what should have been his downtime going over my weekend gig. It is a memory I’ve always had as one of the highlights of my HP days," he concluded.
The Harry Potter Universe account shared to X, formerly named Twitter: "Michael Gambon has been in our lives since childhood — brilliantly portraying our beloved Professor Dumbledore. The sadness of his passing feels like the sadness of Dumbledore’s death in the films, a scene that will forever hit different for all of us."
Gambon took over the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in 2004 upon release of the film Prisoner of Azkaban following the death of Richard Harris in October 2002.
Harris originally played Dumbledore for the series’ first two films — Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
People obtained the statement about Gambon's passing.