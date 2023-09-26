'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud First Used Opioids After Traumatic Head Injury at Age 15, Late Actor's Mom Reveals

"The drug use most likely had something to do with his need to relieve his pain. They were fierce," Angus' mom, Lisa, explained of her only son — who was left with minor brain damage in 2013 after falling into a construction pit and waking up 12 hours later trapped with internal bleeding and a broken skull, as Angus previously mentioned during an interview with another news outlet one year before his fatal overdose.

"I mean, there were [other] things that may have worked, but he never did any of them. And when you have that much pain, you just want relief," Lisa admitted, expressing understanding about Angus' struggles.