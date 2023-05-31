Michael J. Fox Celebrates Son Sam's 34th Birthday After Actor Admits His Battle With Parkinson's Is 'Getting Tougher': Photos

The Back to the Future lead, 61, also shared two photos of the men boating on a lake near a scenic waterfall, with Fox planting a kiss on his son's cheek in one of the shots.

A few of the actor's pals, such as Julianne Moore and Jennifer Grey, sent their own birthday wishes via the comments section.

Aside from Sam, the Canadian star and wife Tracy Pollan share twin daughters Schuyler and Aquinnah, 28, and daughter Esmé, 21.