Michael J. Fox Celebrates Son Sam's 34th Birthday After Actor Admits His Battle With Parkinson's Is 'Getting Tougher': Photos
His special day! On Tuesday, May 30, Michael J. Fox marked son Sam's 34th birthday by posting a photo of his eldest child blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake.
"Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best," the father-of-four declared in the caption. "Proud to be your pops. Love you!"
The Back to the Future lead, 61, also shared two photos of the men boating on a lake near a scenic waterfall, with Fox planting a kiss on his son's cheek in one of the shots.
A few of the actor's pals, such as Julianne Moore and Jennifer Grey, sent their own birthday wishes via the comments section.
Aside from Sam, the Canadian star and wife Tracy Pollan share twin daughters Schuyler and Aquinnah, 28, and daughter Esmé, 21.
Over the past few weeks, the Family Times alum has given an inside look at his personal life via his AppleTV+ doc, Still, which details his decades-long journey with Parkinson's disease.
In an interview leading up to the premiere, Fox explained how his loved ones have grown used to dealing with the side effects of his diagnosis.
- Michael J. Fox Admits He Feels 'Bad' That Parkinson's Diagnosis Also Changed His Wife's Life: 'She Has This Disease Too in a Sense'
- What Michael J. Fox's Wife Tracy Pollan Told Him When He First Received Parkinson's Diagnosis
- Michael J. Fox Reveals He Was 'Literally Dumpster Diving for Food' Before His Big Hollywood Break
"For some families, some people, it's a nightmare. It's a living hell. They have to deal with realities that are beyond most people's understandings," he admitted. "My life is set up so I can pack Parkinson's along with me if I have to."
Nonetheless, the activist said his days aren't becoming any easier.
"It's gettin' hard, it's gettin' harder. It's gettin' tougher," he noted in a separate interview. "Every day it's tougher. But, but that's, that's the way it is."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The depression is [not] so deep that I’m going to injure myself … it always comes back to a place where I go, 'Well, there’s more to celebrate in my life than there is to mourn,'" he noted in another chat. "The pain speaks for itself. You either tolerate it or you don’t. I'm not going anywhere."