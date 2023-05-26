Michael J. Fox Admits He Feels 'Bad' That Parkinson's Diagnosis Also Changed His Wife's Life: 'She Has This Disease Too in a Sense'

"She has this disease too in a sense because I do," the dad-of-four, 61, explained in a new interview with CBC. "Right from the beginning, before any of this happened, I took this young actress whose career was hopping, she was doing great, she was beautiful, and I made her a single mother and I took her out of the game."

"I always felt bad about that and here I was doing it again with Parkinson’s, kind of superimposing my agenda and a trial on her that wasn’t hers to endure," added Fox.