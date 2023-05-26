Michael J. Fox Admits He Feels 'Bad' That Parkinson's Diagnosis Also Changed His Wife's Life: 'She Has This Disease Too in a Sense'
Michael J. Fox's life changed overnight when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, but the actor said the condition has also taken a toll on wife Tracy Pollan — something he's felt guilty about for decades.
"She has this disease too in a sense because I do," the dad-of-four, 61, explained in a new interview with CBC. "Right from the beginning, before any of this happened, I took this young actress whose career was hopping, she was doing great, she was beautiful, and I made her a single mother and I took her out of the game."
"I always felt bad about that and here I was doing it again with Parkinson’s, kind of superimposing my agenda and a trial on her that wasn’t hers to endure," added Fox.
The Back to the Future lead met Pollan, 62, in 1985 on the set of Family Ties, though things didn't turn romantic until two years later, and by 1988, they tied knot.
In Fox's recently released documentary, Still, he recalled the moment he first informed the actress of his diagnosis, admitting he was nervous to do so. But the conversation went better than he could have ever imagined, as she simply responded by whispering to him, "In sickness and in health."
Pollan has been by her man's side every step of the way and had a strong presence in the doc, to which he reasoned of her screen time, "It’s my story. You can’t tell my story without her."
Although the movie star retired from acting, he's still determined to live life to the fullest, recently stepping out with Pollan to sit front row at the May 10 New York Knicks game.
Public outings usually require a little more effort than the average person, but for his wife and their kids, it's become the new normal.
"For some families, some people, it's a nightmare. It's a living hell," he acknowledged in another interview. "They have to deal with realities that are beyond most people's understandings. My life is set up so I can pack Parkinson's along with me if I have to."
