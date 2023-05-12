Michael J. Fox Reveals He Was 'Literally Dumpster Diving for Food' Before His Big Hollywood Break

"I don’t want to get the violins out ... yes, it hurts a lot. But what you learn is that nobody gives a s***. It’s just life. It doesn’t matter," the Back to the Future lead explained in another interview. "You suck it up and you move on. And there might be a story to tell in it. But only that. There’s no chit that you can present to a window for a refund."

"There’s more to celebrate in my life than there is to mourn,'" he declared. "The pain speaks for itself. You either tolerate it or you don’t. I'm not going anywhere."

Variety talked to Fox about his humble beginnings.