Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation After Ailing Actor Rises From Wheelchair at BAFTA Awards: Watch

michael j fox
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 18 2024, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Michael J. Fox pulled viewers' heart strings at the BAFTA Awards.

On Sunday, February 18, the ailing actor, who has battled Parkinson’s Disease since 1991, received a standing ovation for rising out of his wheelchair to present the night’s final award, for Best Film.

Source: @Mofoman360/X

The Back to the Future star was guided on stage by an attendant before he rose to his feet in order to announce the nominees at the podium. The audience and fans alike were overwhelmed with emotion, as the celeb graced the stage.

In response to the touching moment, fans gushed over the veteran actor on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“All those stars in the room, and still the biggest and most affectionate reaction is for Michael J. Fox, because the man is a legend,” one user penned, while another raved, “STOP IT BAFTA IM IN TEARS THE MOMENT MICHAEL J FOX CAME ON TO THE STAGE I WAS IN FLOODS OF TEARS THE MAN IS A LEGEND.”

“Happy to see Michael J. Fox just won the whole BAFTAs,” a third supporter wrote, while a fourth noted, “Michael J. Fox. Absolute hero. What a legend.”

michael j fox
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991.

“Simply wonderful,” another person stated, while a sixth added, “The world really needs more disabled people represented in prominent positions, and Fox does a fantastic job.”

“My eyes well up every time I see Michael J. Fox. What an absolute hero that man is,” one more shared.

As OK! previously reported, the founder of the Michael J. Fox Foundation has been vocal about his condition over the last few decades.

In November 2023, Fox attended the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala, where he spoke about how the disease has affected his life.

michael j fox
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox is married to Tract Pollan.

MORE ON:
Michael J. Fox
"I've been so lucky. My family is extraordinary, my life is extraordinary, my kids are extraordinary," the dad-of-four, 62, told a reporter at the NYC event. "My kids are amazing."

"The thing I'm most proud of is they're all very philanthropic," he added. "So it's been great to see that develop in them. And, if in some way it is due to my experience, then I couldn't be prouder."

michael j fox
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox is a father-of-four.

Fox shares son Sam, 34, as well as daughters Esmé, 22, and twins Sam and Aquinnah, 28, with his wife since 1998, Tracy Pollan, 63.

In another interview from last year, Fox spoke about his impending death.

Source: OK!

"One day I’ll run out of gas. One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that," he explained. "I’m 62 years old. Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that."

