Michael J. Fox Recalls 'Almost Losing' His Hand After Spinal Tumor Surgery: 'Tsunami of Misfortune'
Michael J. Fox recalled the moment in his heath struggle where he gave up his positive attitude.
In 2018, Fox — who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 — underwent a spinal tumor surgery in order to walk again. After finally being mobile, the Back to the Future alum tripped and fell in his home, breaking his arm.
“I said, ‘F--- lemonade. I’m out of the lemonade business.’ That was nothing,” he said in an interview, published Thursday, November 2, explaining that this was not the end to his injuries.
Fox admitted he later broke his other arm, his shoulder and smashed his orbital bone, cheek and hand.
“My hand got infected and then I almost lost it. It was a tsunami of misfortune,” he divulged.
Despite his long and difficult health journey, the Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie star said the thing that he was most afraid of was “anything that would put his family in jeopardy.” The father-of-four shares son Sam, 34, twins Aquinnah and Schyler, 28, and daughter Esme, 22, with his wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan.
“One day I’ll run out of gas,” Fox heartbreakingly noted. “One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old. Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of.”
As OK! previously reported, Fox opened up to Variety about the effect his 30 year battle with Parkinson’s has had on him.
"No matter how much I sit here and talk to you about how I’ve philosophically accepted it and taken its weight, Parkinson’s is still kicking my a--," he confessed, noting, "I won’t win at this. I will lose."
"But," he added, "there’s plenty to be gained in the loss."
While many see the Family Ties star as a hero, he was not as convinced.
"It’s just a nice way of people letting me know they are moved by my acceptance of things and by the way that I’ve tried to make a difference," Fox said.
Although the dedicated dad may have made his journey to embracing his diagnosis with the incurable disease look easy, he revealed it took him time to find peace in his life.
“It’s such a s----- disease,” he expressed before discussing his initial diagnosis many years ago.
"I didn’t want to think about it. I didn’t want to deal with it. It didn’t fit my story. I just shut down," he explained.
Town and Country interviewed Fox.