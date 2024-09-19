or
Michael Madsen Files for Divorce from Estranged Wife DeAnna, Claims She Drove Their Late Son to Suicide

Photo of Michael and DeAnna Madsen.
Source: MEGA

Michael Madsen said they separated shortly after their 26-year-old son Hudson committed suicide on January 25, 2022.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Michael and DeAnna Madsen have officially called it quits two years after their son Hudson’s tragic suicide.

According to legal documents filed on Tuesday, September 17, the Kill Bill actor, 66, shockingly blamed his ex for the death of their offspring within the divorce filing.

michael madsen files divorce estranged wife deanna drove son suicide
Source: MEGA

Michael and DeAnna Madsen tied the knot on April 15, 1996.

The star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split after 28 years of marriage, claiming they broke up shortly after their 26-year-old son took his own life on January 25, 2022.

In the paperwork, Michael alleged his wife — whom he married on April 15, 1996 — drove their son to suicide due to "her neglect, drinking and alcoholism." Michael insisted "irreconcilable differences" did "not adequately describe the divorce filing."

Additionally, Michael requested a domestic violence restraining order and denied DeAnna’s domestic violence charges, which she made last month.

"Respondent also significantly contributed to my personal issues as well. I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in the Respondent breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV," the paperwork revealed.

michael madsen files divorce estranged wife deanna drove son suicide
Source: MEGA

Michael Madsen accused DeAnna Madsen of driving their son to suicide 'by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism.'

The filing came after Michael was arrested on August 17 for battery of a spouse. His bail was set at $20,000, and by August 19, Michael was reportedly back at home.

The Hollywood Reporter was later told by Micheal’s lawyer Perry Wander that he had "confronted" DeAnna and "asked her to leave,” noting this "has been an ongoing problem."

“Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife,” Wander added at the time. “He’s definitely not guilty of domestic violence.”

DeAnna replied to the statement, "Michael is struggling with his own personal issues. Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time.”

michael madsen files divorce estranged wife deanna drove son suicide
Source: MEGA

Michael Madsen also requested a domestic violence restraining order from DeAnna Madsen.

MORE ON:
suicide

The Reservoir Dogs alum spoke with The Los Angeles Times about his son Hudson’s death in January.

I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was ‘I love you, Dad,’” he told the outlet. “I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

michael madsen files divorce estranged wife deanna drove son suicide
Source: @michaelmadsenofficial/Instagram

Michael and DeAnna Madsen share Calvin, 27, and Luke, 18, in addition to their late son, Hudson, 26.

The father-of-five — who shares Calvin, 27, Hudson and Luke, 18, with DeAnna, as well as Christian, 34, and Max, 30, with ex Jeannine Bisignano — continued: "He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it's mind-blowing. I just can't grasp what happened.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

People obtained the divorce filing.

