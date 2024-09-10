or
Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight Left 'Packet of Suicide Notes' in Airbnb Where She Died at Age 25, Coroner's Report Reveals

Lucy-Bleu Knight died by suicide on Friday, July 19.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

New details surrounding Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's suicide have been revealed almost two months after she was devastatingly found dead inside of a Los Angeles Airbnb on Friday, July 19.

According to a coroner's report obtained by a news publication on Monday, September 9, the 25-year-old left messages for her family before she took her own life by inhaling inflammable gas for a fatal period of time.

"A packet of suicide notes was found on a side table in the main room," the report stated. "According to family, she had no previous suicide attempts but did have prior ideations."

The documents additionally detailed Knight's "history of undiagnosed mental illness," as her loved ones admitted she "was paranoid and would have hallucinations."

In 2024 alone, Knight was hospitalized twice on 5150 psychiatric holds, meaning she was involuntarily detained for 72 hours in the midst of a mental health crisis.

The report said Slash's stepdaughter's body was recovered from the bathroom of the Los Angeles Airbnb she had booked for four days after she was supposed to check in on July 15 and the property manager was "unable to access the front door" or get a hold of Knight despite messaging her numerous times.

After four days of unsuccessful attempts to get inside or in touch with Knight, the Airbnb owner called 911.

When emergency services arrived at the scene on July 19, they "noticed resistance they described as 'suction' when opening the front door of the unit," per the coroner's report.

"Upon opening the locked door, Officers observed a hand-written sign apparently meant for first responders warning about toxic gas," the explanation mentioned of a warning assumably left by Knight. "A chemical scent was also detected by Officers, who immediately backed out of the residence and called for assistance."

At this point, Fire Department Squad 87 Hazmat Unit took over the situation before recovering lethal doses of sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, cerium hydroxide and sodium thiosulfate. Antidepressants, including escitalopram, were also discovered inside of Knight’s wallet.

MORE ON:
Slash
The young lady's cause of death was ultimately determined as hydrogen sulfide toxicity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the inflammable gas could be fatal if an individual is exposed to the substance for a long period of time.

Slash took to Instagram with a tribute acknowledging his stepdaughter's passing roughly one week after her tragic death.

"My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are," the Guns N’ Roses member, 59, expressed in a social media post shared Saturday, July 27.

"The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK," his message concluded.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Source: OK!

The Post obtained the coroner's report regarding Knight's suicide.

