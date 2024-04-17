Todd Chrisley Warned Daughter Lindsie's Ex-Boyfriend About Her 'Unstable Behavior' Before Prison, Retraining Order Alleges
It seems all of the Chrisleys are involved in some sort of legal battle.
Todd Chrisley's daughter Lindsie filed for a temporary protective order against her ex-boyfriend Thomas Mollura in August 2023 — however, new court documents revealed he countered with similar claims of abuse.
According to RadarOnline.com, Thomas alleged Todd warned him about Lindsie's "unstable behavior" before he surrendered himself to prison at FPC Pensacola in Florida, where he will spend nearly the next 10 years behind bars for fraud-related crimes.
When Lindsie filed last summer, she insisted she and Mollura were no longer in a relationship after breaking up one year prior.
The former flames — who first started dating in February 2022 — briefly rekindled their romance before calling it quits for good in October 2022.
Thomas seems to have a different timeline of their relationship, as he said they were on and off until July 2023 and only split for a short while in October 2022 as a "result of Ms. Chrisley’s aggressive, harassing, and violent behavior."
Once Todd and his ex-wife Teresa Terry's daughter tapped out of her relationship, she claimed Thomas harassed her on social media through texts, and by frequently calling after their split despite both Lindsie and her attorney requesting he cease communication, the court filing detailed.
In the legal documents, Lindsie further accused Thomas of showing up at her home unannounced, as well as sending her unwanted gifts.
During his uninvited visits to his ex-girlfriend's residence, Lindsie said he would ring the doorbell repeatedly as she refused to respond.
Lindsie specifically described one moment in the summer leading up to her restraining order, when she claimed Thomas showed up int he middle of the night and rang her doorbell for 20 minutes.
Another time, Lindsie alleged Thomas broke into her garage and care without permission to leave her jewelry and sent her flowers via the grocery delivery app Instacart.
In the court filing, Lindsie cited a series of phone calls she received throughout July 2023: Nine times on 7/14, Nine times on 7/11, two times on 7/10, and three times on 7/9. The apparent harassment prompted her to call the police.
In August 2023, Thomas allegedly created several photo albums on Facebook displaying her name. She claimed one of the galleries included a picture of a pistol.
Lindsie further cited a time in December 2022, when Thomas supposedly entered her home while she was showering and came into the bathroom, but left before she dialed 911.
In the restraining order petition, Lindsie accused Thomas of being abusive after their split — highlighting one time he locked her in his bedroom in October 2022 and took her phone from her so she couldn't call the police.
She claimed he later kicked her out and threw her phone at her. As she was trying to leave, Lindsie said he proceeded to throw a glass of scotch at her car.
"There is a history of physical abuse by [Thomas]. [Thomas] has disobeyed multiple non-contact agreements between the parties and [Lindsie] fears for her life," the petition read.
Also that same month, Lindsie alleged Thomas grabbed her by the hair and "began thrusting" her head into the window while she was driving before stopping the vehicle and throwing her onto the sidewalk.
She accused Thomas of then putting his hands around her "neck and squeezed for minutes." The incident allegedly caused Lindsie to suffer from bruising, a nosebleed and other injuries.
Due to the altercations described, Lindsie asked the court to grant her a temporary protective order prohibiting Thomas from coming within 100 yards of her and instructing him to undergo evaluation for drug/alcohol abuse.
The restraining order was granted, however, Thomas countered, demanding it be dismissed and for Lindsie to be held responsible for his legal fees.
In his response, Thomas accused Lindsie of becoming "highly intoxicated at dinner," throwing her phone at him twice on the ride home and kicking him in the face while wearing six-inch stiletto heels back in September 2022.
"Mr. Mollura pulled over and had to physically hold Ms. Chrisley back from attacking him. Ms. Chrisley continued to strike Mr. Mollura in the face by throwing her phone and kicking him in the face from the passenger seat. Mr. Mollura after pulling over several times was able to get them to Ms. Chrisley’s parents’ neighborhood in which she continued to kick and strike him," his legal documents read.
Thomas claimed Todd "called and warned Mr. Mollura about his daughter’s unstable behavior, and suggested that she was going to attempt to contact Mr. Mollura’s employer, as well as the police, in an attempt to fabricate a story or falsify the events that took place on Friday night."
After the alleged phone call, Thomas filed a police report to document his injuries with photos, but opted out of filing for a restraining order in an attempt to "prevent further abuse and harassment."
Thomas said his ex-girlfriend frequently "boast[ed] that she has the power and influence, and would use that power and influence to destroy Mr. Mollura."
"Ms. Chrisley has a history of fabricating police reports and scandals in order to generate press and attention to increase her income and media attention for social gain," he claimed.