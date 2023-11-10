Bombshell: Keke Palmer Accuses Ex Darius Jackson of Domestic Violence, Star Granted Restraining Order and Custody of 8-Month-Old Son
Keke Palmer doesn't want her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson anywhere near her or their 8-month-old son.
The Nope actress was granted a temporary restraining order from the fitness instructor by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, as well as sole custody of their child until further notice, after an alleged domestic violence incident occurred inside of Palmer's home earlier this week, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed.
The court order does not allow for Jackson to have visitation rights with his son for the time being, and he must stay 100 yards away from both Palmer and their baby boy.
A judge will revisit the situation during a hearing in December to determine whether the temporary arrangement will turn into a permanent one.
The breakup-turned-legal battle erupted after Palmer, who claimed in her petition that she ended her relationship with Jackson last month, was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend inside of her own home, as seen in security footage obtained by RadarOnline.
The tumultuous pair has been on and off since 2021, and welcomed their son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, back in February.
In her court filing, Palmer alleged that Jackson arrived at her residence unannounced and demanded to see their son on Tuesday, November 7.
The Nickelodeon alum claimed she refused to allow her child to go to a football game with Jackson, causing him to get angry. Palmer then asked him to leave, prompting him to start "yelling" in her face.
"At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house," she detailed, which can clearly be seen in security footage Palmer screenshotted and included in her petition.
Before Jackson was able to full flee the scene, Palmer said police were called.
"After interviewing me, my sister, and Darius, they made him leave and warned him not to come back," she wrote of the L.A. law enforcement officers.
To back up her case, Palmer described another domestic violence incident that allegedly occurred in February 2022, one year before the exes welcomed their son.
The Brotherly Love star said Jackson became aggressively jealous after she showed him a photo of her wearing a bikini.
"In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs," Palmer penned in the court filing, which additionally included security footage screenshots from the February incident.
"The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative," she wrote. "So much of Darius’ abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy, that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son."
"Given Darius' uncontrolled, violent outbursts in the past whenever he became jealous, I became seriously concerned he would hurt our son, even if it was just to hurt me," Palmer added, noting there was even an instance when Jackson became a bit too annoyed with their crying newborn.
"Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him. Darius was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo. Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room," she detailed.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or receiving warning signs of abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.