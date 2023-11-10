Bombshell: Keke Palmer Accuses Ex Darius Jackson of Domestic Violence, Star Granted Restraining Order and Custody of 8-Month-Old Son

"The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative," she wrote. "So much of Darius’ abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy, that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son."

"Given Darius' uncontrolled, violent outbursts in the past whenever he became jealous, I became seriously concerned he would hurt our son, even if it was just to hurt me," Palmer added, noting there was even an instance when Jackson became a bit too annoyed with their crying newborn.

"Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him. Darius was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo. Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room," she detailed.