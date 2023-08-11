Alex Murdaugh Planned Elaborate Birthday Celebration for Murdered Son Paul to Convince Court He Was Innocent, Book Claims
Alex Murdaugh allegedly hatched an elaborate plan in order to try to convince the court that he was innocent of the brutal slayings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.
Tangled Vines: Power, Privilege, and the Murdaugh Family Murders by author John Glatt claimed to have uncovered evidence that the now convicted murderer plotted with his only living son, Buster, to organize a fake birthday celebration for Paul from behind bars nearly a year after the teenager's death.
The author wrote that he obtained this information through a reporter friend who was able to access the details from roughly 200 phone calls through a Freedom of Information request.
"I think you'll be happy to know that a bunch of those boys down in Charleston are all going tonight. It's kind of like a commemorative thing," Buster said during one of the phone calls, per a news outlet.
"I appreciate you doing that very much," Alex replied. "Did you get all of them that were on that list?"
Buster claimed, "People have been posting stuff on social media all day. So, everybody knows."
Along with the birthday memorial, the disgraced former lawyer also made sure that flowers were left in his name by his slain wife's grave on Mother's Day.
The author alleged that this was a blatant indication that Alex was attempting to gain sympathy and cover up his murderous acts by feigning care for his deceased family members prior to being convicted of their murders.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Alex Murdaugh Photos Leaked: Convicted Murderer Poses for Shirtless Selfies While Serving Out Life Sentence
- Alex Murdaugh's Only Living Son Buster Will Give Rare Interview About Convicted Murderer Father in Chilling Docuseries
- 22-Count Indictment: Alex Murdaugh Stole $3.4 Million From Dead Housekeeper's Estate in Bombshell Documents
As OK! previously reported, a jury unanimously found the 64-year-old guilty of killing his wife and son in March. The following day, he was ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
"Maybe it is the monster you've become when you take 40-50 opioid pills," Judge Clifton Newman told him at the hearing. "I sentence you to the state department of corrections. I sentence you to prison for murdering Paul and Maggie for the rest of your natural life. These sentences will run consecutively."
DailyMail reported the excerpts of the book.