Tom Brady Pokes Fun at His 'Bad Parenting' Decisions, Shares Photos While Vacationing With Kids

tom brady pokes fun parenting decisions photos vacationing kids
Source: mega; @tombrady/instagram
Jun. 22 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

When it comes to fatherhood, Tom Brady is doing things his way!

On Wednesday, June 21, the athlete shared footage from a fun family trip, and though his kids were clearly having a ball, he admitted to making some questionable decisions.

brady
Source: @tombrady/instagram

"Not sure if this is good parenting or bad 🤣🤣🤣," he quipped while filming his offspring as they jumped off a yacht into the ocean.

In another clip, he labeled it as "[definitely] BAD PARENTING 🤣🤣🤣" as he caught someone leaping off the third deck.

Brady, 45, shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, as well as son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

brady
Source: @tombrady/instagram

The trip comes a few days after the superstar quarterback made a vulnerable post for Father's Day.

"All I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," he began his Instagram tribute. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me."

tom brady laughs off bad parenting allegations photos vacationing kids
Source: @tombrady/instagram

"They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣) and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most," he continued.

"Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life," concluded the NFL alum. "Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad."

Brady and Bündchen, 42, have been co-parenting since announcing their split in October 2022.

At the time, a source told an outlet that neither star would keep their ex from spending time with their kids, insisting, "They're not vindictive like that."

