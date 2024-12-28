PHOTOS Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella, 20, Shares Stunning Bikini Photos 6 Months After Declaring She's Cancer-Free: 'And We're Back' Source: @isabellastrahan/Instagram Isabella Strahan is the daughter of TV personality Michael Strahan.

Isabella Strahan is back and better than ever! On Friday, December 27, the daughter of Michael Strahan showed off her curves in a series of stunning bikini photos from her vacation in the Bahamas.

Source: @isabellastrahan/Instagram Isabella Strahan showed off her toned abs in a skimpy bathing suit in the Bahamas.

In the snapshots, the 20-year-old’s toned abs were on display while wearing a black and red floral bikini. Additionally, the now-cancer-free star wore her short hair in fluffy curls and accessorized with black shades and gold jewelry. “And we’re back…” the model penned alongside the sultry upload.

“OBSESSED,” one person commented in response, while another added, “Angel of all angels.” A third gushed: “You are actually the prettiest person ever,” as one more fan wrote, “You NEED to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated IMMEDIATELY.”

Source: @isabellastrahan/Instagram 'Angel of all angels,' one person commented alongside Isabella Stahan's photos.

As OK! previously reported, Isabella’s gorgeous upload came after she announced she had beat cancer in July. The youngster was originally diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare malignant tumor located at the base of her brain, in October 2023.

After months of chemotherapy, Isabella confirmed in a YouTube video that she was cured. “It was great scans, everything was clear. Cancer-free!” she stated in the vlog, noting, “Everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

Source: @isabellastrahan/Instagram On July 13, Isabella Strahan announced she was cancer-free in a YouTube video.

“I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me cause they are all so nice. I feel like I was saddened today knowing I wasn’t going to be going back for a while, cause I love them so much,” she said with tears in her eyes. “So that was my last hospital vlog until October. I probably will vlog my move back into college and so many other steps," she added.

The update came about a month after she received her final treatment for the tumor. Elsewhere in the video, Isabella documented her chemotherapy port surgically removed at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C.

Source: @isabellastrahan/Instagram Isabella Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare malignant tumor located at the base of her brain, in October 2023.

"My side hurts a lot. It feels like I got stabbed," she explained of the process. "I also feel like the tube was going into my heart because my heart started cramping. I don’t know if that’s supposed to happen but, not enjoyable." From the start of her cancer battle, Isabella gave fans updates about the difficult treatments.

In February, she shared a particularly emotional moment after completing six weeks of radiation and a round of chemo. "My head hurts, I have ice on my head. I feel like I’m having a heart attack. My heart hurts,” she said while icing herself on the couch. "Everything hurts."