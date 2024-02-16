Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Says 'Everything Hurts' as Teenager Receives Chemotherapy for Brain Tumor
Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella is letting the cameras capture even the most difficult details of her brain cancer battle.
On Friday, February 16, the 19-year-old uploaded the eighth episode of her YouTube series, where fans can follow along on her health journey after the college student discovered she had a malignant tumor in cerebellum during October of last year.
The vlog-styled video features Isabella at home after undergoing treatment at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina, nearly four months after she had emergency surgery to remove the large medulloblastoma in her brain.
Isabella, who recently completed six weeks of radiation, was sitting on the couch icing her head, as she suffered from painful symptoms of chemotherapy treatments she started earlier this month.
"My head hurts, I have ice on my head. I feel like I’m having a heart attack. My heart hurts," the model admitted. "Everything hurts."
Isabella continued to describe the immensity of pain she was in, stating: "My eyes are strained, they hurt to look to the sides. My whole mouth feels like I got one giant root canal of my whole mouth. Every single tooth, just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts. It hurts when I gulp water."
- 'Very Excited and Happy': Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Completes 6-Week Radiation Treatment After Brian Tumor Surgery
- Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella, 19, Details Chemotherapy Treatments After Brain Tumor Surgery: 'Not the Most Fun'
- Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella, 19, Looks Stunning in Bikini Days After Finishing Last Radiation Treatment for Brain Cancer: Photos
Comparing chemotherapy to the radiation treatments she previously endured, Isabella confessed, "I would prefer radiation now, thinking back on it. And I did not like radiation so… I would say I prefer brain surgery too but that might be extreme. I don’t know, this one’s just the longest journey."
"I think it just stresses me out because so much could go wrong," the brave teen explained. "Like oh no, my heart hurts. That could mean I’m having a heart attack. Or my eye is strained, what if my eyes stop working? Or what if my teeth just rot and fall out? I don’t know. Everything you probably could think of possible."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Still, Isabella found a positive in the newest phase of her brain cancer battle, noting she's at least excited to finally be sleeping in her own bed at home after spending quite some time in the hospital.
"Personally I don’t mind the hospital too much because I feel safe, but I do like being home," the social media personality expressed, though she's limited to doing much besides stretching, taking a walk, drinking water and eating a few of her favorite foods.
Isabella's latest YouTube video concluded with a clip of her and her twin sister, Sophia, lounging on the couch with eye massaging masks covering most of their faces.
Their famous father sat between them, however, he was sitting upward and talking on the phone.