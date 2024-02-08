Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella, 19, Details Chemotherapy Treatments After Brain Tumor Surgery: 'Not the Most Fun'
Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella is continuing to be an open book about her health.
In January, the 19-year-old revealed on Good Morning America that she underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor on her brain, and now, she's moved on to chemotherapy.
The college student has shared the process via a YouTube series, and in the latest video, she was filmed in the hospital as she detailed how the treatment works.
"I’m getting my port placed today, which is a device that goes on your chest ... for administering chemo, getting my blood drawn, all that fun stuff," she joked. "I’m not excited."
Though she's afraid of needles, she put on a brave face as the IV was being administered — however, since her veins are sometimes hard to find, the nurse had to redo the needle insertion.
The teen then sat around and "distracted herself" by playing card games with her aunt, as she needed to pass time before blood is drawn.
Isabella revealed what the day entailed, disclosing, "I got an IV put in for this kidney thing ... never fun. Healing from my port surgery, not fun at all. I now have a wire in my chest. They just put radioactive dye in my body, and then I have a blood draw, and then I have an EKG, then I have another blood draw, then I have the MRI. So it’s a busy day."
The model admitted her neck was hurting, as was her chest, which is where the port is.
After her stay at the hospital wrapped up, her mom, sister and aunt treated her to a meal at Waffle House.
As OK! reported, Isabella first revealed her story alongside her famous father on TV.
"I didn’t notice anything was off ’til probably like October 1. That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight," she said of her symptoms.
After "throwing up blood," she went to the hospital, where doctors wound up finding a malignant tumor the size of a golf ball.
"I don’t really remember much," the retired NFL star, 52, recalled of first hearing the bad news. "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn’t feel real. It just didn’t feel real."
"It's been like, two months of keeping it quiet, which is definitely difficult. I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep in," Isabella admitted on GMA. "I hope to just kind of be a voice, and be [someone] who maybe [those who] are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at."