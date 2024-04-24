OK Magazine
Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Hilariously Responds After Fan Asks If She's 'Still Alive' During Cancer Battle: Watch

By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan won't let her cancer battle damper her sense of humor.

A few days ago, the 19-year-old posted a TikTok to respond to a fan who asked if she's "still alive," seemingly referring to how the teenager hadn't uploaded any content on the social media app since March.

Isabella Strahan posted on TikTok for the first time in nearly one month.

Isabella called the person's remark a "crazi [sic] comment," but she took it all in good stride, as the video showed her doing a few dance moves and smiling at home.

In the clip, the college student showed off her shaved head and looked comfy in a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

When one supporter commented on the post, "better than ever ✌," the model replied, "Not going anywhere."

"Thanks for the update … I was worried," said another TikTok user, to which Isabella responded, "Me too."

The 19-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in October 2023.

As OK! reported, the NFL alum, 52, and his offspring first shared the upsetting health news in January on an episode of Good Morning America. After finding a tumor on her brain in October, she's had surgery and started undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

The student has been documenting her journey through a video blog on YouTube.

The model is undergoing chemotherapy.

In a February update, Isabella revealed the chemo was causing her a lot of pain.

"I feel like I’m having a heart attack. My heart hurts. Everything hurts. My eyes are strained, they hurt to look to the sides," she spilled. "My whole mouth feels like I got one giant root canal of my whole mouth. Every single tooth, just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts. It hurts when I gulp water."

The star is sharing her journey through YouTube videos.

Isabella said the chemo treatments have been worse than anything else she's experienced.

"I would prefer radiation now, thinking back on it. And I did not like radiation so… I would say I prefer brain surgery too but that might be extreme. I don’t know, this one’s just the longest journey," expressed the teenager.

"I think it just stresses me out because so much could go wrong," the famous daughter explained. "Like, oh no, my heart hurts. That could mean I’m having a heart attack. Or my eye is strained, what if my eyes stop working? Or what if my teeth just rot and fall out? I don’t know. Everything you probably could think of possible."

