Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella, 19, Looks Stunning in Bikini Days After Finishing Last Radiation Treatment for Brain Cancer: Photos
Isabella Strahan celebrated the end of her recent six-week radiation treatment by soaking up the sun.
While the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan and his ex-wife Jean Muggli is still set to start chemotherapy next month amid her ongoing battle with b------ cancer, Isabella took a break from the reality of her health woes to spend the day poolside with her twin sister, Sophia.
"In good company," Isabella — who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023 — captioned a Monday, January 22, Instagram upload, which featured several snaps of the stunning teenager enjoying her day outdoors.
Some of the breathtaking photos were captured near a backyard pool, though others were taken in front of a gorgeous beach background.
In one of the pictures, Isabella donned a flattering leopard-print bikini, while the other images showcased the famous offspring wearing a black two-piece with dainty cherry-print detail.
The social media personality accessorized her ensemble — and protected her bare scalp — with a tan sun hat. Her twin sister looked equally amazing in a purple bikini.
Sophia shared similar snaps from the siblings' day, in addition to a cute clip of the duo taking a dip in the pool, to her own Instagram profile alongside the caption: "Us again 👭."
The duo's relaxing day comes as Isabella continues to deal with her difficult battle with brain cancer, which she was diagnosed with in October 2023 but didn't reveal until recently.
Isabella and her famous father shared the unfortunate news during the Thursday, January 11, episode of Good Morning America, where the former New York Giants legend and co-host of the famed talk show detailed the moment he received a "call" no parent should ever have to receive.
"I didn’t notice anything was off ’til probably like October 1," Isabella explained to her dad's co-host Robin Roberts. "That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight."
Weeks later when Isabella began "throwing up blood," she began to worry.
"I was like, 'Hm, this probably isn’t good.' So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family," she recalled.
"So I just finished radiation therapy, which is proton radiation, and I got to ring the bell yesterday," Isabella revealed. "It was great. It was very exciting because it’s been a long 30 sessions, six weeks. I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing."
Isabella has relocated to Durham, N.C., where she will begin chemotherapy at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center.
"That’s my next step. I’m ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over," she added.