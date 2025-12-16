NEWS Michelle Obama Reveals She and Barack Had Plans to See Rob Reiner, Wife Michele on Night They Were Found Dead Source: MEGA The Obamas and Reiners had plans together on the night the film director and his wife were murdered. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 16 2025, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Michelle and Barack Obama's Sunday night plans with Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were tragically canceled after the famous film director and his spouse were viciously murdered. During an appearance on the Monday, December 15, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former first lady had an emotional reaction to the Reiners' deaths while detailing how she and the ex-POTUS were supposed to spend time with their friends before they received a call from their nightmares.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Michelle Obama called the Reiners 'courageous' and 'caring' in an emotional tribute.

"We’ve known them for many many years and we were supposed to be seeing them that night — last night — and we got the news," The Look author sadly revealed while paying tribute to Rob and Michele, who horrifically had their throats slit in a disturbing attack on Sunday, December 14. Rob and Michele's son Nick was arrested for murder after his parents were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Michelle Obama slammed Donald Trump's reaction to Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's deaths.

While expressing heartbreak about the situation, Michelle took an opportunity to bash Donald Trump after the president's gross response to the Reiners' deaths on Monday.

Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump's Reaction to the Reiners' Deaths

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were murdered on Sunday, December 14.

Calling the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife "some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know," Michelle was outraged by President Trump's claims Rob died after suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome." "They’re not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on," the Becoming author declared. "They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about — and they cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity. That is the truth. I do know them."

Donald Trump Claimed Rob Reiner Died From 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump had an offensive reaction to the Reiners' deaths.

Many were disturbed by the POTUS' reaction to the Reiners' deaths, especially after he doubled down on his remarks during a Monday press conference. "Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," Trump ranted via Truth Social. When asked about his harsh comments while speaking to reporters inside of the Oval Office, Trump held his stance, insisting he "was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape, or form."

Jimmy Kimmel Disgusted by Donald Trump's Statement About Rob Reiner's Death

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Michelle Obama and Jimmy Kimmel discussed Donald Trump's 'hateful' response to Rob Reiner's murder.