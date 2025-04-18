Michelle Trachtenberg's Family Is 'Devastated' and 'Still Very Much in Mourning' After Actress' Cause of Death Was Revealed
Michelle Trachtenberg's loved ones are learning to live in a new reality after the actress' devastating death back in February.
The beloved Gossip Girl actress' relatives recently gave an update about how their grieving process has been in the nearly two months since Trachtenberg died at age 39.
"The whole family is still very much in mourning and still devastated," a source informed a news publication just days after the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined Trachtenberg's cause of death was a result of complications of diabetes mellitus.
"Michelle’s family knew what the cause of death was likely to be," the insider admitted. "They were aware of her health issues, so it’s not a surprise."
Trachtenberg — whose passing was also confirmed to have happened naturally — was found unconscious inside of her New York City apartment on February 26. Her rep later announced she had died.
At the time, the Ice Princess actress' cause of death was labeled "undetermined."
Trachtenberg reportedly underwent a liver transplant in the months before her passing as her health began to deteriorate amid her battle with diabetes mellitus — which is described as a disease of inadequate control of blood levels of glucose by the National Institutes of Health.
"She was very open with those close to her about having the transplant," a separate source told the news outlet in March, noting Trachtenberg "never went into detail" about what exactly was going on."
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star sadly died after fans had grown concerned about the brunette beauty's health following a spree of troubling social media posts.
Many of her fans voiced their worries after Trachtenberg seemed to look sick and frail. Some online trolls even accused Trachtenberg of taking drugs, though her parents later came forward to insist their daughter was "happy and healthy."
In January 2024, Trachtenberg responded to a social media user after they suggested she might be ill.
"Yellowing eyes, hair loss, and sunken features aren't normal for a 38-year-old. You are still gorgeous, so illness can be hard to see. Please get checked out for hormonal/autoimmune/liver disorders," one of her followers wrote at the time.
"I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters," she penned in an Instagram post.
Alongside another selfie, Trachtenberg declared: "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar."
Us Weekly spoke to Trachtenberg's family.