Michelle Trachtenberg Fans Left Outraged After Late Actress Is Left Out of 2025 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Segment: 'Shameful!'

By:

March 3 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

Michelle Trachtenberg's absence from the 2025 Oscars "In Memoriam" segment has ignited fury among her fans.

During the event’s telecast on Sunday, March 2, Morgan Freeman presented a tribute to stars who passed away in the last year. However, Trachtenberg, who died on February 26, was notably excluded.

Fans were outraged after Michelle Trachtenberg was left out of the Oscars' 'In Memoriam' segment.

This omission sparked immediate backlash from fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment with the Academy.

“It’s shameful that the #Oscars didn’t include Michelle Trachtenberg in their memorial montage of all the actors/actresses who have passed within the year!!!!” one user vented.

“Leaving out Michelle Trachtenberg is despicable,” another added.

“Michelle Trachtenberg not being mentioned in the in memoriam section of the Oscars is upsetting, you are and will remain so so loved and admired Michelle ❤️,” a third chimed in.

Fans also pointed out that Tony Todd — best known for Final Destination and Candyman — was missing from the tribute, along with Shannen Doherty, Chance Perdomo, Linda Lavin, Tony Roberts and Martin Mull.

Meanwhile, the Academy honored Maggie Smith, Gena Rowlands, Teri Garr, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Shelley Duvall, David Lynch, James Earl Jones and Gene Hackman, whom Freeman called “a dear friend.”

Michelle Trachtenberg’s neighbors noticed she had been looking 'thinner' and 'less like herself' in recent months.

As OK! previously reported, the Gossip Girl alum passed away from cardiac arrest at her New York City apartment, reportedly due to complications from a recent liver transplant. However, the official cause of death remains undetermined, as her family declined an autopsy, per Page Six.

“Under public health law, families may object to autopsy based on religious belief, and provided there is no suspicion of criminality or compelling public health reason to proceed with autopsy, the medical examiner honors the objection,” a rep for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York told the publication.

As OK! previously reported, those who met with Trachtenberg in the days prior to her death noticed that something was not right with her.

Ariana Rodriguez, who lived in the same building as Trachtenberg, described her as a “great neighbor” who was “not loud” and “smiled at everyone in the hallways.” But in recent months, Rodriguez said the 17 Again star appeared noticeably thinner and “less and less like herself.”

Just days before her death, she was reportedly seen at a restaurant looking 'frail' and struggling to 'walk down the stairs.'

I’m so sad that I won’t be seeing her anymore in the building. She always said hi to me,” she shared.

Just six days before her death, Trachtenberg dined with friends at the Italian restaurant Sartiano’s, where an employee noted she looked so “frail” that she could barely “walk down the stairs.”

A close friend shed light on her struggles, explaining, “She just had the story of childhood stardom. She really pulled back from Hollywood [in] the last eight years. She was a great girl who just never got her footing, just like many childhood stars.”

The late actress reportedly passed away from cardiac arrest due to complications from a liver transplant.

"She had a couple roles throughout the last decade, but nothing of real note," they added.

Although she landed a few roles in the past decade, none were major. Her most notable recent appearance was in Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, where she reprised her role as Georgina Sparks for two episodes.

The insider described Trachtenberg as a “recluse” who “didn’t have many friends” despite being "an overall great girl.”

"She was always kind, supportive and loving," the confidante gushed. "It's so sad. It really is. She was an amazing person."

People talked to the insider.

