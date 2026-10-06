Mikayla Nogueira Breaks Down How Ex Cody Hawken's Near-Fatal Overdose 'Traumatizes You' and Ended Their Marriage
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 7:15 a.m. ET
Mikayla Nogueira is opening up about how her ex-husband Cody Hawken's near-fatal overdose affected their marriage.
"It just traumatizes you," she said.
The beauty influencer, 28, recalled the frightening experience while discussing their divorce and his struggles with addiction on the Monday, October 5, podcast episode of "On Purpose With Jay Shetty."
Nogueira announced their split in February after two and a half years of marriage.
At the time, she described the separation as amicable and asked fans to keep Hawken’s past struggles with addiction out of the conversation.
Their divorce was finalized in July.
Mikayla Nogueira Recalls Cody Hawken's Overdose
During the podcast, Nogueira reflected on the fear that came with Hawken’s addiction.
"When you’re with an addict, one of the things you worry about is, 'Will you wake up and they’ll be there in the bed?'" she explained.
"And one night, I woke up and he wasn’t in the bed," she recalled.
Nogueira said she found Hawken in another room and immediately called 911.
While waiting for help, she followed the dispatcher's instructions to slap him to try to wake him, but he remained unresponsive.
"He just keeps falling over, drool and foam coming out of his mouth," she recounted the incident tearfully.
"And he’s not waking up," she added.
Hawken eventually recovered after receiving treatment from paramedics.
Mikayla Nogueira Says Addiction Changed Her Ex-Husband
Nogueira also reflected on the changes she witnessed in Hawken during their marriage.
"What I saw was a mental health decline," she said.
"And with addicts, when you’re doing drugs and alcohol, that can shift your brain chemistry," she added.
By the final year of their marriage, Nogueira said she no longer recognized him.
"He was a completely different person—not who I married—and that was really, really scary," she said.
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Nogueira still emphasized the qualities she valued in Hawken.
"Cody means well—and he’s an amazing person and a really, really incredible guy—but addiction can change people in a bad way," she said.
Looking back, Nogueira said both sides played a role in the breakdown of their marriage.
"Failed as a partner to Cody, but he failed me too," she admitted.
Mikayla Nogueira Explains Why They Divorced
Nogueira also looked back on the role she played in the end of their marriage.
"Everything plays into that: my job, the career, the pressure, me never being home," she admitted.
She acknowledged that her priorities had shifted as their relationship changed.
"I was not the partner that Cody needed," she said.
Nogueira also reflected on where they both were in their lives when they got married.
"I was too early in my career and too young to understand what marriage is. Cody was too early in his sobriety journey and also too young at the time to be looking for a partner," Nogueira said.
"That is essentially what led to me deciding we needed to get a divorce," she added.