Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares 'the Scariest Moment' of His Life When Son Romeo, 2, Choked on Gnocchi: Watch

Source: MEGA/@mikethesituation/Instagram
Feb. 3 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino to the rescue!

On Saturday, February 3, the Jersey Shore alum shared security camera footage from his family’s dinner on Thursday February 1, where he had to save his son Romeo, 2, from choking on gnocchi.

Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

“THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES‼️” he said alongside the clip, where he picked up offspring and repeatedly patted his on the back to remove the pasta. “It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing 😩.”

“I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life,” the father-of-two added. “I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”

In response, fans praised the reality TV star for doing the right thing in the terrifying situation.

mike the situation
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is a father-of-two.

“The calmness is top notch. Had you become upset it would’ve upset him further. Fabulous job!” one user said, while another added, “🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️ omg good job guys! So glad he’s okay 😮‍💨.”

Additionally, people shouted out the 41-year-old’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, for her help during the incident.

“Wow the way Lauren was so calm!! I would have been the opposite. That’s a good wife right there!!” someone penned, as another raved, “The way Lauren stayed so calm and collected thoughhhhh, great job parents!”

One more added: “This is terrifying as a parent. Watch Mike ‘The Situation’ go from party animal to Michael ‘daddyation’ is so heartwarming. He hit hero ditch real quick and was not playing. We love the growth for you and your family.”

mike the situation
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is known for his time on 'Jersey Shore.'

As OK! previously reported, Mike recently released his memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, where he revealed details abou this life before getting sober and becoming the doting dad he is today.

While promoting the book at a Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, Calif., he recounted his eight-month jail sentence he served after pleading guilty to tax evasion in 2018.

mike the situation
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is married to Lauren Sorrentino.

"I think when I entered into the prison system, everyone liked me," Mike said. "The guards liked me. The people doing the processing liked me."

While Sorrentino acknowledged workers likely "knew [his] story," the reality star claimed the hit MTV series hadn't been the reason he was favored.

Source: OK!

"They sensed someone who was trying to turn over a new leaf. They sensed someone that was trying to do the right thing," he stated.

"They were like, 'Wow, this guy is trying to do the right thing.' People started to look out for me," Mike reiterated. "I got extra food. I got extra TV time. I got the better mattress. I was able to sit down in the cafeteria room where most inmates didn't have a seat."

