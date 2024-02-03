Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares 'the Scariest Moment' of His Life When Son Romeo, 2, Choked on Gnocchi: Watch

“I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life,” the father-of-two added. “I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”

In response, fans praised the reality TV star for doing the right thing in the terrifying situation.