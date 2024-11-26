Mike Tindall's Friend Calls the Royal Family 'Very Dysfunctional': 'Some Aren't as Great as Others'

In the past, Mike gushed about the time Prince William, Princess Anne and Kate Middleton appeared in an episode of his audio program.

"I think the podcast humanized them a little bit, and I kind of wish they’d let us put the uncut version out, because it would have blown the public away," the professional athlete said.

"They came across as down-to-earth, fully engaged, funny and knowledgeable," he shared. "It was a far more enlightening chat than I expected, not because I thought they’d be dull (I already knew that they weren’t) but because I know how everything to do with the royal family is so carefully controlled."