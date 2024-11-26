Mike Tindall's Friend Calls the Royal Family 'Very Dysfunctional': 'Some Aren't as Great as Others'
Mike Tindall's friend and podcast co-host James Haskell slightly shaded the royal family in an episode of "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby."
"Some aren’t as great as others. They do amazing work — but they’re also a modern family that’s very dysfunctional," Haskell said.
"I went to Harry and Meghan’s wedding. I went to Mike and Zara’s wedding," he shared. "To those who want to get rid of the monarchy — once they’re gone, they’re gone. There’s no way back from that, so remember that they serve an important role. I love what they do."
In the past, Mike gushed about the time Prince William, Princess Anne and Kate Middleton appeared in an episode of his audio program.
"I think the podcast humanized them a little bit, and I kind of wish they’d let us put the uncut version out, because it would have blown the public away," the professional athlete said.
"They came across as down-to-earth, fully engaged, funny and knowledgeable," he shared. "It was a far more enlightening chat than I expected, not because I thought they’d be dull (I already knew that they weren’t) but because I know how everything to do with the royal family is so carefully controlled."
OK! previously reported Haskell complained about how a spat between Mike and the Duke of Sussex gained attention after it was mentioned in a biography.
"It did come back into public consciousness when that very odd bloke Omid Scobie started sticking up for Harry and Meghan, and loads of trolls went in on Tins, especially about him wanting to fill in a young, defenseless Harry," Haskell explained on the podcast. "All context, sarcasm and humor lost, when things are taken out of the zone they were meant to be in."
Scobie's project brought negative attention to Tindall, but Haskell clarified that the dad-of-three remained unbothered.
"To be fair to Tins he gives zero f---- about stuff like that, but it’s very annoying for him," the podcaster noted. "Royal fans can be mental. I think we all know that American royal fans are f------- nuts, especially Scobieites."
While promoting his book, Mike defended his famous in-laws against Meghan's criticisms.
"Believe it or not, marrying into the royal family was pretty easy for me," Mike shared. "They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."
"I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts," he noted. "Instead, I got a couple of broken rich teas and what appeared to be a half-eaten malted milk – a leftover from a box of Family Circle biscuits."
In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her struggle to adjust to royal life.
"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the Netflix series.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"