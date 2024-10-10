Mila Kunis 'Shows a Different Side of Herself' in New Movie 'Goodrich,' Says Director Hallie Meyers-Shyer: 'She Was So Raw'
Mila Kunis is once again ready to steal the hearts of viewers in Hallie Meyers-Shyer's upcoming film Goodrich.
The famed actress stars alongside Michael Keaton in the highly anticipated comedy, which hits theaters nationwide on Friday, October 18.
Ahead of the film's release, OK! sat down with Hallie — who is the daughter of The Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers and Father of the Bride filmmaker Charles Shyer — for an exclusive chat about why she chose Mila and Michael for their roles while recalling her time on set with the A-list stars.
Hallie says Mila was casted after she "had Michael on board," as "he became a real partner to me in casting the part of Grace" for the film.
Goodrich tells the story of the Beetlejuice actor's character Andy Goodrich, whose wife and the mother of their 9-year-old twins enters a 90-day rehab program, leaving him to fend for himself and their young kids.
The film follows Michael's character's life as a solo dad and the bond he develops with Mila's character, Grace — his daughter from a previous marriage — as she helps him adjust to their new normal.
Hallie was certain she wanted "somebody wonderful who would keep up with Michael, challenge Michael and be a great comedic match to him."
"Mila is all of those things in spades," the 37-year-old director praises of the Friends With Benefits star. "So when she said yes, it was one of the greatest days of my life because it was a hard part to picture somebody [else in the role] — especially because her role is incredibly personal to me."
Hallie says Mila "shows a different side of herself in this movie, noting: "She was so raw and she just really brought it, I'm really grateful."
As for casting the role of Andy Goodrich, Hallie knew she needed Michael for the gig before even writing the script.
"I wrote it with Michael Keaton in mind. I didn't know him or know if I would get him, but I've always been an obsessive fan of his and I was really wanting to see him get back to his comedic roots, which is how he started," Hallie shares.
"He actually started as a standup [comedian] and he's a genuinely funny person and he's been in so many wonderful dramatic roles lately. I really wanted to see him back in comedy and it's a really personal film to me. So once he agreed to be in it, then we were able to get the movie made," she reveals.
Goodrich is Hallie's second film, which she "wrote pretty quickly after" her first.
"It's the movie I've been wanting to make and finally got the opportunity to [make]," she adds, mentioning how the pandemic and other things "delayed her initial plans."
The project was worth the wait, as Hallie has so many incredible memories from her time on set with Mila and Michael.
"I'd say one of the more memorable things is one night we were working late and we were outside and — nobody likes a night shoot. It's late and everyone's exhausted and Michael, who I mentioned is so gifted comedically, started doing like a little bit for me. It was just off the top of his head. I was in stitches and so was Mila," Hallie recalls. "He had us laughing so hysterically. It wasn't in the movie, it was off camera, but it was a memorable evening for us both because we [got to] witnessed [his humor]."