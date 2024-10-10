Mila Kunis 'Shows a Different Side of Herself' in New Movie 'Goodrich,' Says Director Hallie Meyers-Shyer: 'She Was So Raw'

Hallie says Mila was casted after she "had Michael on board ," as "he became a real partner to me in casting the part of Grace" for the film.

Ahead of the film's release, OK! sat down with Hallie — who is the daughter of The Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers and Father of the Bride filmmaker Charles Shyer — for an exclusive chat about why she chose Mila and Michael for their roles while recalling her time on set with the A-list stars.

The film follows Michael's character's life as a solo dad and the bond he develops with Mila's character , Grace — his daughter from a previous marriage — as she helps him adjust to their new normal.

Goodrich tells the story of the Beetlejuice actor's character Andy Goodrich, whose wife and the mother of their 9-year-old twins enters a 90-day rehab program, leaving him to fend for himself and their young kids.

" Mila is all of those things in spades," the 37-year-old director praises of the Friends With Benefits star. "So when she said yes, it was one of the greatest days of my life because it was a hard part to picture somebody [else in the role] — especially because her role is incredibly personal to me."

Hallie was certain she wanted "somebody wonderful who would keep up with Michael, challenge Michael and be a great comedic match to him."

As for casting the role of Andy Goodrich, Hallie knew she needed Michael for the gig before even writing the script.

Hallie says Mila "shows a different side of herself in this movie, noting: "She was so raw and she just really brought it, I'm really grateful."

"I wrote it with Michael Keaton in mind. I didn't know him or know if I would get him, but I've always been an obsessive fan of his and I was really wanting to see him get back to his comedic roots, which is how he started," Hallie shares.

"He actually started as a standup [comedian] and he's a genuinely funny person and he's been in so many wonderful dramatic roles lately. I really wanted to see him back in comedy and it's a really personal film to me. So once he agreed to be in it, then we were able to get the movie made," she reveals.