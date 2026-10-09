Bikini-Clad Milania Giudice All Smiles While Flaunting Designer Bag Weeks After Emotional Airport Meltdown: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Milania Giudice appeared carefree, flaunting a new designer bag on the beach just weeks after her meltdown at Tampa International Airport. "Thanks for the @miumiu 💙," Milania, 20, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Friday, October 9, tagging her older sister Gia Giudice, who gifted her the expensive accessory.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice showed off a designer bag gifted to her by her older sister Gia Giudice.

Article continues below advertisement

Milania Giudice Was All Smiles Weeks After Airport Incident

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice posed on the beach with a new Miu Miu bag.

In the photos, Milania rocked a baby-blue tie-dye bikini with a coordinating cover-up top as she lounged in the back of a topless vehicle. The college student wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail and flashed a big smile as she struck several poses for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Milania Giudice's Heated Airport Meltdown

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice said that her daughter had fentanyl in her system during the incident at Tampa International Airport.

As OK! previously reported, Milania made headlines on September 24 after posting and deleting a heated exchange at the airport with her mom, Teresa Giudice, and Gia, 25, while surrounded by police. "This is what we do now," Milania said several times as she recorded her mother, 54, with her phone's camera. More details emerged in the days that followed as the teen reportedly experienced "suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown" before authorities were called to the airport, according to CAD logs obtained by OK!. Teresa claimed Milania had fentanyl in her system in body camera footage from the incident, in which she pleaded with her daughter and insisted she "just wanted to save her life." "I was laced," Milania replied, per the footage.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Addressed Milania Giudice's Airport Breakdown

Source: MEGA; @milaniagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice explained that her daughter has experienced 'significant psychological trauma' following the loss of her childhood best friend in July.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star addressed her daughter's situation in a lengthy statement on September 28. "As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than the health, safety, and well-being of my children. The past few months have been incredibly difficult for our family," she wrote via her Instagram Stories. "Milania has experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends. Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can truly prepare for." Milania lost her childhood best friend, Victoria Zardoya, earlier this summer after the 20-year-old suffered serious injuries in an accidental fall. It's unclear who Teresa was referring to as the second friend that her daughter lost, though the family also mourned the death of Milania's great-grandmother last month.

Milania Giudice Apologized to Teresa Giudice

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice apologized to her mother on October 6, saying she 'appreciated' who she was raised by.