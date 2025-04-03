Miley Cyrus' Brother Braison Praises Her Work Ethic Amid Family Feud: 'She Is Such a Fighter'
Miley Cyrus’ brother Braison Cyrus is making it clear he’s got nothing but love and admiration for his sister.
Despite rumors of a family rift, the 30-year-old praised the “Flowers” singer’s work ethic as she is about to release her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, on May 30.
“It’s honestly insane,” Braison told People. “I say this all the time, but she is without a doubt the hardest working human being that I know that works in music.”
“She’s always been this way,” he added. “But it gets to a point where, when I think she did the coolest thing she’s done, she does something cooler. She’s a person who is always trying to outdo the last thing she did. She is such a fighter.”
Miley has stayed silent about her family’s ongoing drama, especially when it comes to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
However, her brother Trace Cyrus recently made headlines after urging their dad to seek help following his widely criticized performance at President Donald Trump’s post-inauguration Liberty Ball.
Long before that, the Grammy-winning singer had been estranged from the patriarch, but the country star has recently been making attempts to reconnect.
In February, Billy Ray, 63, gave his daughter a rare public shout-out after she and Beyoncé won a Grammy for “II Most Wanted,” taking home Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
"Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! Couldn’t be prouder!!!" he captioned the post.
Miley only “liked” the post — but even that small gesture was enough to spark hope for a reconciliation.
However, the small gesture from the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker gave a glimpse of hope the pair could salvage their previous bond.
"It was definitely an olive branch on Billy Ray’s part, and Miley seemed to accept it," a source shared. "They still have a lot to work through, but this is a step in the right direction."
The “Talk Some” singer continued showing support for his daughters, posting about both Miley and Noah Cyrus.
He shared a promo shot of Something Beautiful alongside a still from Noah’s latest music video, writing, "Holy s---. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one weeks time has had his a-- kicked and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters.”
"Flesh and blood … completely taking their art to a whole new level," he added. "Congratulations, girls! Well done. I’m so d--- proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can’t see me.”
On April 2, Braison, whom Trace accused of “enabling” their dad, teamed up with his father, Billy Ray, and his sister Noah for the charity single “Oh What a Dream We Had,” benefiting the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The cause is especially meaningful to their family, as Billy Ray’s father passed away from lung cancer in 2006.
Braison is also heavily involved in his dad’s upcoming album, serving as its producer.
“It’s probably one of my favorite things I’ve worked on in my career thus far. I’m very proud of it,” he told People. “He put his blood, sweat and tears into it, too, and now at this point, I want to just give it to him and let him tell the story in his own way.”