'Be Happy!': Billy Ray Cyrus Praises Daughters Miley and Noah Amid Family Rift

The track, which marks Noah’s first collaboration with the indie folk band, was written by her brother Braison Cyrus .

Miley announced her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, on Tuesday, March 25, while Noah dropped her new song, “Don’t Put It All On Me,” featuring Fleet Foxes.

Billy Ray couldn’t contain his excitement, sharing a promotional shot of Miley’s album and a still from Noah’s music video.

"Holy s---. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one weeks time has had his a-- kicked and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters,” he wrote.

"Flesh and blood … completely taking their art to a whole new level," he continued. "Congratulation, girls! Well done. I’m so d--- proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can’t see me.”