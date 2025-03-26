'Be Happy!': Billy Ray Cyrus Praises Daughters Miley and Noah Amid Family Rift
Billy Ray Cyrus is one proud dad!
The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer took to Instagram to celebrate his daughters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus for their latest achievements in the music industry — despite ongoing family tensions.
Miley announced her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, on Tuesday, March 25, while Noah dropped her new song, “Don’t Put It All On Me,” featuring Fleet Foxes.
The track, which marks Noah’s first collaboration with the indie folk band, was written by her brother Braison Cyrus.
Billy Ray couldn’t contain his excitement, sharing a promotional shot of Miley’s album and a still from Noah’s music video.
"Holy s---. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one weeks time has had his a-- kicked and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters,” he wrote.
"Flesh and blood … completely taking their art to a whole new level," he continued. "Congratulation, girls! Well done. I’m so d--- proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can’t see me.”
He wrapped up with a heartfelt note, writing, “Have fun now and be happy! Love, Dad.”
His post came after he released his own new single, “Ask,” with Ben Burgess and Brandon Manley — the same day Noah’s track dropped.
Billy Ray also shared a sweet father-daughter moment from earlier in the week, posting a screenshot of a text exchange with Noah. He sent her a photo of a massive sign in New York City featuring her song.
In the screenshot, Noah wrote, "Doddy!! I love your single."
"Congratulations, Noie @noahcyrus!!! I love your sign in NYC!" Billy Ray wrote in the caption. "It is crazy our records were released on the same day. They … tell me we made history again in music today as a father and daughter release on the same day kinda thing.”
He added, "I like doing things that haven’t been done before. That’s the challenge, ya see? Carl Perkins taught me that. He bended a few genres himself. How bout them blue suede shoes!"
- 'Depressed' Billy Ray Cyrus 'Worried' Daughter Miley Has 'Totally Cut Him Off' Amid Family Feud: 'They Might End Up Estranged Forever'
- Miley Cyrus' Alleged Family Drama Explained: From Billy Ray and Tish's Divorce to Siblings' Feud and More
- Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Daughter Miley Amid Rumored Estrangement
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Noah showed her appreciation in the comments section, writing, “thanks fath!!! I love you so much. You’re my inspiration.”
Despite the proud dad moment, family drama has been bubbling beneath the surface.
As OK! previously reported, the Hannah Montana alum made headlines in January for what many called an “embarrassing” performance at President Donald Trump’s post-inauguration Liberty Ball.
Not long after, his son Trace Cyrus posted a deeply personal message urging Billy Ray to seek help.
"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," Trace wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself with his dad. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life."
"Sadly, the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," Trace confessed. "It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."
Trace then claimed Noah “deserves better,” even though she “still idolizes” their father.
"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns," he continued.
"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon," he concluded. "I love you Dad."
Days later, Trace revealed that Billy Ray was allegedly threatening legal action against him.
“Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that,” he began. “But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you.”
“You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help,” he added.