Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes Over Daughter Miley's 2025 Grammy Win Amid Family Feud
Billy Ray Cyrus may be estranged from his daughter Miley Cyrus, but he’s still one proud dad!
After the “Wrecking Ball” singer took home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” with Beyoncé ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards telecast, Billy Ray hit Instagram on Sunday, February 2, to celebrate his daughter’s big win.
“Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins!” he captioned a post featuring a collage of Miley and Beyoncé alongside the title of their award.
Despite her strained relationship with her father, Miley brought some other people to the big event.
Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was right by her side at the ceremony, along with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando — though neither Maxx nor Tish walked the red carpet with her.
The “Angels Like You” singer stunned in a sheer, striped, figure-hugging maxi dress, while Tish twinned in a lace dress with a mock neck and bustier top. The mother-daughter duo soaked up the moment, snapping pics with stars like Latto, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and their kids.
As OK! previously reported, Miley and Billy Ray have been on rocky terms ever since Tish and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer finalized their divorce in 2022.
At last year’s Grammys ceremony, Miley made it clear where she stood with her dad when she noticeably left him out of her Record of the Year acceptance speech.
"This award is amazing," she said at the time, shouting out "my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look."
She wrapped up with a playful jab: "Thank you all so much! I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"
Before their split, Billy Ray and Tish’s marriage had been on the rocks for years. They first filed for divorce in 2010, called it off, then tried again in 2013 before reconciling after couples therapy. In 2022, after 28 years together, Tish officially ended things, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Not long after finalizing their divorce, Billy Ray proposed to singer Firerose in August 2022, marrying her in October 2023. But their relationship didn’t last — by 2024, they had also split.
Meanwhile, Tish found love with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, getting engaged in April 2023 and tying the knot just four months later.
The divorce reportedly drove an even bigger wedge between Billy Ray and Miley.
"There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently," an insider revealed to The Sun. "Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology. The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset."
Another insider told In Touch that "[Billy Ray] is completely depressed over the situation and worried that if he can’t break through to her soon, they might end up estranged forever.”
Recently, tensions in the Cyrus family flared up again after the patriarch gave a messy and concerning performance at an event for Donald Trump's inauguration last month. His son Trace Cyrus didn’t hold back, sharing an emotional message urging his father to get help.
"The man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you," Trace wrote. "You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."
"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws [sic] funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad," he continued.
Trace, who recently celebrated his own sobriety, made it clear his concern comes from a place of love.
Shortly after, Billy Ray responded with a cryptic social media post, seemingly addressing the situation.
"Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother," he expressed. "Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. ‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen."