Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes Over Daughter Miley's 2025 Grammy Win Amid Family Feud

Recently, tensions in the Cyrus family flared up again after the patriarch gave a messy and concerning performance at an event for Donald Trump's inauguration last month. His son Trace Cyrus didn’t hold back, sharing an emotional message urging his father to get help.

"The man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you," Trace wrote. "You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."

"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws [sic] funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad," he continued.