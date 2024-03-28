Billy Ray Cyrus Releases Cryptic New Song Alluding to 'Darkest Nights' Amid Miley Cyrus Feud
Is Billy Ray Cyrus sending a message to estranged daughter Miley Cyrus?
Amid the country singer’s feud with his Grammy-winning daughter, he and wife Firerose released a song about getting through difficult times called “After the Storm” — a title that's very similar to Miley and The Jonas Brothers' collaboration "Before the Storm."
The acoustic track's lyrics reflect on how both musicians try to have a positive outlook while dealing with complicated situations.
"After the storm is gone / What’s meant to live lives on / You’ll never see a brighter sky / When the dawn arrives / And somehow you’ve outrun the night," sing the couple, who tied the knot in October 2023.
"The message in 'After the Storm' is so powerful and timely," shared the 62-year-old, who divorced from Tish Cyrus in 2022.
"It’s one of the most prolific songs I have ever been a part of. I hope it does for your spirit what it has done for mine," the actor continued in a new interview.
Firerose, 34, added: "Only by the grace of God did I survive my darkest nights. There is so much truth in these lyrics and it’s my purpose to help others find strength in their toughest hours."
The pair's new tune comes amid a major rift between Billy Ray and Miley.
While the father-daughter duo’s relationship has been strained since his divorce from Tish, after marrying Firerose, he attempted to rebuild bridges with Miley but struck out.
“Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything Miley’s even more upset,” a source dished in December 2023.
Meanwhile, “Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through.”
By February, Billy Ray and Miley still had not rekindled their relationship, as another source revealed the father-of-five made a second attempt at contacting his daughter.
"He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys," the insider spilled. "The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever."
"Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs," they added. "Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her."
People interviewed Billy Ray and Firerose about their new song.