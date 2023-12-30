Miley Cyrus Can See a 'Healthy, Positive and Fruitful Life' With Boyfriend Maxx Morando: 'She’s Learning From Her Past Marriage'
Miley Cyrus could still buy herself flowers — but she no longer needs to thanks to boyfriend Maxx Morando.
According to a source, the singer-actress is still "very much in love" with Morando more than two years after the duo first sparked romance rumors in November 2021.
"They're doing great," a source recently confirmed to a news publication, noting the future is bright for the lovebirds — who hope to spend it together.
"Miley could see a healthy, positive and fruitful life with Maxx," the insider expressed of the "Wrecking Ball" singer. "She’s learning from her past marriage and relationships and wants to build toward a better future with him."
Prior to Morando, Cyrus tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth in 2018 — though their marriage ended less than a year later in 2019, when they called it quits on their relationship after being involved romantically for a decade. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.
She had a few other flings between Hemsworth and Morando, though the most serious one seemed to be her 10-month relationship with Cody Simpson from October 2019-August 2020.
While she's not in a rush to say "I Do," the confidante confessed Cyrus would be open to walking down the aisle again if it meant Morando was waiting at the other end.
Despite dating the Liily drummer for more than two years, Cyrus keeps her love life mostly private because Morando "doesn't enjoy the spotlight," a separate source revealed in September.
"He is supportive of Miley and happy to be by her side at events, but prefers that they don’t share too much publicly," the source explained.
"Miley has learned from the mistakes she made in the past," insider shared. "This is what works for her and Maxx."
Cyrus' determination to not let the public become too involved in her relationship comes after her split from Hemsworth was widely publicized within the media due to the longevity of the pair's dynamic and the status of both A-list stars.
Back in September, the Hannah Montana alum revealed what prompted her to file for divorce while discussing her hit song "Used to Be Young."
"It was in June [2019], which was the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first, because we'd been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," she detailed at the time.
